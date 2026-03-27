Where Is The Biggest Texas Roadhouse In The World?

In 2023, Texas Roadhouse made news for opening its biggest outlet in the world. The approximately 12,000-square-foot restaurant is significantly larger than the company's usual 7,500-8,000-square-foot, 300-seater format. It is also fittingly located in the chain's biggest market in terms of outlets — its namesake, the Lone Star State. The record-holding Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock, Texas, sits at 6101 Slide Road near the South Plains Mall, signaling the relatively young steakhouse brand's burgeoning footprint. In just over 30 years, the Louisville, Kentucky-based chain has leapfrogged competing steakhouse staples like Longhorn and Outback, both of which have been around for longer. A network that is over 800 outlets strong domestically now covers every state, barring just one that doesn't have a Texas Roadhouse. Internationally, you can find it in 10 countries along with its sister brands, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers.

The Lubbock branch replaced an outlet that had served the city for over 20 years and had started falling short of capacity. "We kind of used it up. We kind of ran out of space; we couldn't grow anymore. We're out of parking and out of grill space, out of seat space," the managing partner at Texas Roadhouse Lubbock, Michael Smith, told Everything Lubbock. The new outlet takes up a former Babies "R" Us location, and has 20% more seating and 50% more grilling space. The bigger parking and waiting areas, including a heated outdoor porch, hint that the upgraded outlet expects to keep running at capacity during busy times despite being the world's biggest Texas Roadhouse.