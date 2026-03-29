The 4-2-1 Rule Chef Nobu Follows For Tastier Rice

Nobu is synonymous with fine sushi. The global chain of nearly 60 restaurants is one of the best Japanese restaurants in the United States, and named after its founder, chef Nobu Matsuhisa. In the United States alone, the Nobu restaurants sold over $230 million worth of sushi in 2024. Clearly, Nobu and his culinary teams are doing something right. Here's the good news: Nobu has a specific method for making sushi rice, and it's very easily replicated at home.

He calls it the 4-2-1 rule, and it dictates the seasoning for the sushi rice. Sushi rice is both a type of rice and a method of preparation: You can buy sushi rice, which is a medium or short grain Japanese rice, but it still needs to be seasoned to taste like what you might get at a sushi restaurant. That's where Nobu's 4-2-1 trick comes in. Use "four parts rice vinegar (red rice vinegar, if available), two parts sweetener, and one part salt," he told Food & Wine. Nobu recommended using monk fruit sweetener, which is available at some supermarkets, but said that sugar will work too.

Nobu explained that this mixture should be heated until the sugar and salt dissolve, and added that a piece of kombu will impart a deeper flavor. (Kombu is a type of seaweed that's used to season stock and other Japanese dishes.) But don't forget to take out the kombu before mixing the seasoned vinegar with the rice.