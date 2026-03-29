In A City Of Less Than 600 This Texas Cafe Is Serving Legendary Chicken-Fried Steak

Mary's Cafe has been serving customers in the small town of Strawn, Texas, since 1986. Inside the cafe's kitchen, owner Mary Tretter stands before a flattop grill, holding a ladle of melted butter and a metal spatula. Strawn sits north of Interstate 20, between Fort Worth and Abilene, and is home to 540 residents. At Mary's Cafe, Tretter is in the kitchen every day, cooking the homestyle food that keeps hungry folks returning. The cafe's most popular dish is a hearty portion of tender, chicken-fried steak drenched in country gravy. The steak is a local legend, praised for its portion size, flavor, and crunch. Mary's Cafe may have small-town surroundings, but it has been called one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas.

The chicken fried superstar is a ¾-pound spread of tenderized cubed steak. You can order smaller portion sizes, like the medium CFS, which is a more modest ½-pound of breaded beef cutlet. The components of Tretter's spice blend and breading are well-guarded, but those secrets are consistently browned to perfection and adorned in melted butter. Tretter told the Texas Country Reporter that she always serves the steak on its own plate with nothing covering it so customers "can see what they are getting." It might also be because nothing else will fit. Creamy gravy is served on the side, leaving the option to dip, dunk, or smother up to the diners.