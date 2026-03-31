What It's Like To Compete On Guy's Grocery Games, According To A Contestant

Aside from the cooking and the challenges Guy Fieri hoists upon the contestants, perhaps one of the most entertaining aspects of the show are the sidebars with Fieri and the outtake interviews with the chefs. These interviews allow the viewer to get an inside look at what Fieri thinks about what the chefs are preparing, the ingredients they selected, and how it could impact them down the line when the judges are presented with the dish. These interviews also give the viewer an inside peek at the personalities of the chefs on the show, making them more real and allowing the viewer to resonate with what they're up against.

But, even though interviews appear to take place during the cooking or before the judging, Russell LaCasce says the outtakes are filmed after the bulk of the show has been filmed. He also said it's a fun process and that he really enjoyed being a part of it. And, if you watch their episode, you'll see that both LaCasce and Enriquez had fun with their interviews and joked about their working relationship in their first outtake, even though it's obvious they work well together.

"We're not friends," said LaCasce with a straight face and Audrey Enriquez said, "I don't even like him." Of course, they both laughed afterward because clearly based on their success on the show, and the way they interacted, the two have a very good working relationship. Later, in the episode, LaCasce even acknowledged the respect they have for one another.

"One thing I know about Audrey is that she always comes with her A-game and I can just focus solely on mine," said LaCasce.

Later, Enriquez said there's a lot of trust between the two of them and noted that LaCasce is an amazing chef. Obviously, it's that mutual understanding and respect that has served the duo well.