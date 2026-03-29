5 Items At Costco We Want A Kirkland Signature Version Of

Kirkland Signature's reputation for making better products than the brand-name original and selling them at lower prices has Costco loyalists wishing more items had a private label counterpart. Products ranging from paper plates to unsalted grass-fed butter, flavored coffee, spicy chicken strips, and even ketchup could all use a Kirkland Signature dupe. Reddit comments on the subject show that customers want the brand to add a lot more to its inventory. "I'd buy a Kirkland house. Think of the quality and value!" says one.

There are various reasons why Costco's in-house brand, which generates about $90 billion in annual sales, shies away from producing certain products. Sometimes it's because the company is unable to match the technology used by the national brand. Or, Costco is unable to come up with an in-house version that stands out enough from its main competitor. Essentially, if Costco can't meet or exceed the quality of the leading mainstream brand, it doesn't make a Kirkland Signature version of the product. Still, certain dupes seem well within reach for Costco's in-house label despite its stringent product philosophy. For now, these sought-after Kirkland Signature items remain missing from warehouse shelves.