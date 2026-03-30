The 5 Best Costco Locations In America, According To Customers

Among the more than 800 Costcos worldwide, the U.S. is home to some notable stores. The biggest Costco in the world is in Salt Lake City, Utah, and there's also the West Coast Costco that stands out from the rest by stocking luxury items and designer clothes in San Francisco, California. But at the end of the day, are modern shoppers truly impressed by size and fancy fashion? Ask a card-carrying member what they really want from Costco, and you'll probably hear answers like cleanliness, cordial service, and product consistency.

In January 2026, FinanceBuzz took a deep dive into these factors and identified the five Costco locations across America that stand out as champions in customers' eyes. These stores are Meridian, Idaho; the Fortune Park location in Indianapolis, Indiana; Springfield, Missouri; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and the North Tulsa store in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

More than 5,000 Costco shoppers across more than 600 stores responded with survey data collected from May to September 2022. Each shopper rated their home store on a scale of 1 to 10 in six categories, making 60 the highest possible score. The researchers even considered the parking situation (fair, considering inefficient parking lots are among the 11 top complaints from Costco shoppers). The highest-rated stores earned scores from 54.7 to 55.2, and two stores tied for first place. We broke down what made each store unique, as well as what customers had to say about their experiences at each standout location.