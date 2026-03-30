The 5 Best Costco Locations In America, According To Customers
Among the more than 800 Costcos worldwide, the U.S. is home to some notable stores. The biggest Costco in the world is in Salt Lake City, Utah, and there's also the West Coast Costco that stands out from the rest by stocking luxury items and designer clothes in San Francisco, California. But at the end of the day, are modern shoppers truly impressed by size and fancy fashion? Ask a card-carrying member what they really want from Costco, and you'll probably hear answers like cleanliness, cordial service, and product consistency.
In January 2026, FinanceBuzz took a deep dive into these factors and identified the five Costco locations across America that stand out as champions in customers' eyes. These stores are Meridian, Idaho; the Fortune Park location in Indianapolis, Indiana; Springfield, Missouri; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and the North Tulsa store in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
More than 5,000 Costco shoppers across more than 600 stores responded with survey data collected from May to September 2022. Each shopper rated their home store on a scale of 1 to 10 in six categories, making 60 the highest possible score. The researchers even considered the parking situation (fair, considering inefficient parking lots are among the 11 top complaints from Costco shoppers). The highest-rated stores earned scores from 54.7 to 55.2, and two stores tied for first place. We broke down what made each store unique, as well as what customers had to say about their experiences at each standout location.
Meridian, Idaho
The Costco in Meridian, Idaho tied with one other store for the top-rated spot in the U.S., earning a shopper rating of 55.2 out of 60. The store scored a 9 out of 10 or higher in five categories: cleanliness, friendliness, stock, sample taste quality, and sample variety. Customers offered a lower score (8 out of 10) in the final category: parking lot accessibility.
Some Meridian Costco shoppers on Yelp highlighted the staff's helpfulness. One reviewer wrote that they were pleasantly surprised to see a licensed optician working in the vision center. "He knew just what to do and took my bent frames with the lenses popped out and put it all together to make my glasses good as new," they wrote. When they came back later in the day to return some items, they also noted that the checkout employee was very courteous.
Another Yelp reviewer echoed this strong praise for Meridian's Costco employees. The customer wrote that they were so impressed with one employee named Susie, who kept her composure during a busy Memorial Day weekend, that they had to jump online to shout her out: "My husband and I had fun shopping and then we talked all the way to the door about what a joy Susie was."
Indianapolis, Indiana (Fortune Park)
Indianapolis is home to several Costco locations; however, the one in Fortune Park, located on Michigan Road, was top-ranked by shoppers, who gave it a score of 55.2 out of 60. Surveyed shoppers gave the store the highest cleanliness and stock ratings (both 9.7 out of 10), though praise dropped slightly for sample quality (8.9) and parking lot accessibility (8.5).
One Google reviewer wrote that their Indianapolis home is the same distance from the Fortune Park, Castleton, and Greenwood Costco locations, but they always choose Fortune Park and often bring their grandmother and children just for fun. They noted a time when a Fortune Park Costco employee provided exceptional customer service by helping them reschedule a large delivery after a snowstorm threw off an event they had planned. "I will never not love this store," they wrote.
Further down the list of reviews, another shopper gave the Fortune Park store 5 stars, despite acknowledging that the parking situation isn't ideal. "I've never been part of a better club than this one," they wrote. Another 5-star review noted that there are a few potholes on the road coming in, but the store is always clean and well-stocked, meeting their high expectations.
Springfield, Missouri
Customers gave the Costco store in Springfield, Missouri the third-highest rating in the country — 55.1 out of 60. In five out of the six categories, shoppers scored this store a 9 out of 10 or higher. Shoppers saved the highest praise for staff, who received a 9.7 out of 10 for friendliness.
One Yelp reviewer summed up their allegiance to this location by writing, "I contend my Costco is the Costco of all Costcos." They recalled an experience in which multiple employees worked together to make the customer's purchase of a new lawnmower simple and painless — calling for help on the walkie, transporting the mower on a flat cart across the store, and even loading it into their car. "Thank you Skip [employee] for making my life so easy!" they wrote.
Just how strong is local customers' loyalty to the Springfield, Missouri Costco? When a group of Reddit users engaged in the age-old debate of whether Costco or Sam's Club is better, one commenter wrote that they moved with their family to Northwest Arkansas but decided to renew their Costco membership at the Springfield location and still traveled there to shop occasionally. "We still have our Sam's membership because driving 2 hours for Costco every week isn't feasible, but if Costco opened up here we'd drop our Sam's club membership," they wrote.
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Coming in fourth place in the survey search for the top U.S. Costco locations, the Kalamazoo, Michigan store won shoppers over with its cleanliness (9.5 out of 10) and product availability (9.4 out of 10). Customers also noted that its staff members are always courteous and helpful.
One Reddit user demonstrated that helpfulness after they identified themselves as a Costco employee and wrote a full page of tips for another user who was new to the membership club. The employee explained everything from where to find gas prices to navigating the warehouse layout and locating the dairy cooler, freezers, dry goods, and seasonal items. Another user expressed their thanks, writing, "Awesome! This is super helpful!"
Google reviewers also praised the helpful employees, clean atmosphere, and products at the Kalamazoo Costco. One customer wrote, "Always leave with something I need or didn't know [I] needed. Very clean and walkable." Another reviewer thanked their cashier for helping them avoid a potentially awkward situation when their card was declined, and yet another raved about the location's travel service, noting they booked flights, transportation, and a hotel stay for their honeymoon all in one place. "Thanks a million, Costco!" they wrote.
Tulsa, Oklahoma (North Tulsa)
The Costco store in North Tulsa, Oklahoma, located on 118th Avenue, earned a rating of 54.7 out of 60 and placed fifth in the country based on customer feedback. Researchers noted this store was one of only five across the country to score higher than 9 out of 10 for parking lot accessibility (shoppers gave it a 9.2). It also earned the highest mark for cleanliness at 9.6.
A Yelp reviewer reviewed the North Tulsa Costco five times. In one of these, they wrote, "I still shake my head in disbelief at how large it is. It's been open a couple months now and it's spotlessly clean every time I come here." Another Yelp reviewer praised an employee who tracked down a clothing item they needed after the worker overheard them mention to a friend that they couldn't find the right size.
Several Yelp users noted that at the time they wrote their reviews, North Tulsa was considered the second-largest Costco in the country. For some, this added to their amazement. "This is the second largest Costco in the country and it's always well stocked and so clean!" wrote one customer. Several others praised the store's friendly staff, while another pointed out that this location has plenty of parking.