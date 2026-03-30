The Texas Roadhouse Hack That Turns Rolls Into Fluffy Garlic Bread

While they're available at the chain for free with every meal, Texas Roadhouse puts a lot of love and care into its famous dinner rolls. There are a few reasons why Texas Roadhouse rolls are so tasty, such as the fact the restaurant bakes them fresh every five minutes. To ensure they arrive at your table at a toasty temperature, Texas Roadhouse keeps the rolls under a heat lamp until they're ready to be served. Though they're already a perfect way to kick off a steakhouse feast, we stumbled onto a hack that makes this gratis starter even tastier. Courtesy of TikTok, a viral clip showed us that it's possible to turn Texas Roadhouse rolls into garlic bread with a few simple steps.

This hack requires a side cup of garlic lemon pepper butter (normally slathered over the chain's grilled shrimp) and some shredded parmesan cheese (which adorns the chicken Caesar salad). Once you have your accoutrements, take a bread roll and dip it into the butter. Next, sprinkle the parmesan over the butter portion to help it stick to the bread. Take a bite and repeat, but don't fill up on these carb bombs or you'll be committing one of the common Texas Roadhouse dining mistakes.