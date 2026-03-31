How Much Did McDonald's Fries Cost When They Debuted In 1955?
McDonald's may have grown to international fame through its burgers, and might serve a chicken nugget so iconic that it earned its own "Mc" name. However, one of the chain's most beloved standbys has been served alongside meals and as a snack for more than seven decades: French fries. What might surprise some modern McDonald's fans is that the chain's famous fries cost just a dime when they first hit the menu.
The now-jaw-dropping pricing is documented in ads and photos of menus from the time, where the 10-cent fries sit alongside 15-cent hamburgers and 19-cent cheeseburgers. Fewer than 10 items in total were offered on the restaurant's menu, more than half of which were beverages (including milk).
After adjusting for inflation, it turns out that the ten-cent fry price isn't just low in absolute terms. Ten cents in April 1955 equates to about $1.22 in early 2026. Although prices vary by location and there's no indication of the size of Mickey D's original fries, that's still far less than even the smallest option in modern restaurants.
How McDonald's fries have changed over time
It's among the most noticeable, but price is just one of the ways McDonald's fries have changed since 1955. Gone are the original beef tallow for frying (replaced with vegetable oil) and any trans fats, while multiple sizes now offer more choices for discerning diners. Back then, fries were even hand-cut at each individual store, a level of freshness modern mass production can't match.
The year 1955 was a momentous one for McDonald's, for reasons beyond the introduction of French fries. It was also the year Ray Kroc signed on as a franchising partner, altering the trajectory of the business from local dining spot to national and international mega-business. These days, it's almost hard to believe that one of the world's most recognizable brands originally sold hot dogs and orange juice from a walk-up stand run by the eponymous McDonald brothers.
Whether or not McDonald's French Fries fall into the category of fast food items that are seriously overpriced may be a matter of opinion and budget. However, there's no doubt that prices have soared quite a bit from the ten-cent option available back in 1955.