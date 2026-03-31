Gordon Ramsay Can't Stand This Behavior From Contestants On MasterChef, According To Aáron Sánchez

After joining "MasterChef" in 2017, chef, television host, and cookbook author Aarón Sánchez spent plenty of time working with Gordon Ramsay. Despite Ramsay's notoriously grumpy public persona, Sánchez has described the celebrity chef as "the nicest man you've ever met" in an interview with Insider. However, he also admitted that Ramsay has little tolerance for poor performance and quality. We also spoke to Sánchez back in 2021, and the celebrity chef shared even more insight into Ramsay and what sets his tempers ablaze when filming the "MasterChef" series.

In Mashed's exclusive chat with Sánchez, the culinary star admitted that he and Ramsay become quite miffed by lazy behavior in all its forms when it comes to "MasterChef" contestants. The chef explained, "What pisses [Gordon and Sánchez] off is laziness." He went on to give examples like, "When we see people not trying, that's what really ticks me off — and I know it pisses Gordon off." Sánchez was also irked by contestants who failed to make the most of the show's immense pantry, describing it as the best on television, as well as those who rely on shortcuts in the kitchen.