Gordon Ramsay Can't Stand This Behavior From Contestants On MasterChef, According To Aáron Sánchez
After joining "MasterChef" in 2017, chef, television host, and cookbook author Aarón Sánchez spent plenty of time working with Gordon Ramsay. Despite Ramsay's notoriously grumpy public persona, Sánchez has described the celebrity chef as "the nicest man you've ever met" in an interview with Insider. However, he also admitted that Ramsay has little tolerance for poor performance and quality. We also spoke to Sánchez back in 2021, and the celebrity chef shared even more insight into Ramsay and what sets his tempers ablaze when filming the "MasterChef" series.
In Mashed's exclusive chat with Sánchez, the culinary star admitted that he and Ramsay become quite miffed by lazy behavior in all its forms when it comes to "MasterChef" contestants. The chef explained, "What pisses [Gordon and Sánchez] off is laziness." He went on to give examples like, "When we see people not trying, that's what really ticks me off — and I know it pisses Gordon off." Sánchez was also irked by contestants who failed to make the most of the show's immense pantry, describing it as the best on television, as well as those who rely on shortcuts in the kitchen.
Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez dish out tough love to MasterChef contestants
When it comes to the stressful environment that "MasterChef" contestants experience on-set, Aarón Sánchez described it as "very accurate." The TV host and judge explained, "["MasterChef" judges are] not afraid to tell people how we feel, that's the big part. I'm sure coaches don't talk to their players all the time very sweet." Though extremely harsh kitchen cultures aren't necessarily en vogue anymore, the world of elite chefs is tough and competitive. Consider that one "MasterChef" contestant claimed they "blacked out" when faced with the demanding situations on the show. Working with an intimidating figure like Gordon Ramsay also ratcheted up the anxiety.
Over the years, contestants have gotten a front-row seat to Ramsay's fiery displays of frustration over less-than-stellar work. In a clip from Season 2 of "MasterChef" (courtesy of Facebook), he had harsh words for a chef with an underbaked coffee-infused tart. After depositing an offending bite into a napkin, Ramsay told the contestant, "It's an embarrassment for you and it's an embarrassment for this competition." Ultimately, the chef dubbed the tart "hideous" and said that "it should come with a health warning sign." And on Season 12 of the show (via YouTube), Ramsay removed a contestant from the position of team captain for cooking steaks that had been dropped on the ground. In both instances, the star was pushed to the edge by careless behavior, illustrating how dedicated Ramsay (and Sánchez) are to their craft.