You might have got it into your head that fresh peas are the way to go if you want them to be crisp and flavorful. However, frozen peas might actually be superior to fresh as they're frozen so soon after being picked. That said, it can still take a little something to throw off that freezer taste, so you may be looking for ways to upgrade frozen peas. They're fairly reliable straight from the freezer. They taste solidly fine-to-good, but they're not going to blow anybody away. But, with a few tweaks, it doesn't have to be like that.

We've got a range of tricks up our sleeve to make these freezer staples taste as good as if they were freshly picked and shelled. Simple changes in cooking method can make a significant difference. Plus, there are all kinds of things to cook them with that add piles of extra flavor. What's more, many of the things you need, you may well already have in your kitchen.

If you've always thought that frozen peas were alright but nothing special, just you wait. You might have to eat your words, but they'll go down real smooth with a chaser of delicious peas. These tips and tricks can even convert avid pea haters. We've seen it happen. Here are 11 ways to upgrade frozen peas that will make you never have straight-up boiled peas again.