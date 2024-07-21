12 Frozen Foods Chefs Always Have On Hand

Frozen foods don't have a lot of enthusiastic fans, but do they really deserve this reputation? You might think of soggy frozen broccoli or sad TV dinners, yet some frozen foods are pretty decent and some are just as good or better than fresh ones. In fact, they're good enough that there are some frozen foods chefs always have on hand.

I wanted to hear from culinary experts about the frozen foods that they use and think are worth recommending. I interviewed three trained chefs to get the lowdown on their freezer aisle must-haves. From favorites that many of us already have in our freezers, such as peas and corn, to lesser-used ingredients, like makrut lime leaves, there are all kinds of frozen ingredients you should be buying.

Frozen fruits and vegetables can be particularly good, because they're picked at their peak ripeness, rather than being harvested before they're ready so that they won't spoil during transit. However, not every piece of produce freezes well, so you still need to be discerning. Thanks to the experts who spoke to us, we can share the best foods to buy frozen and how you might want to use them.