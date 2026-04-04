The Bar Concept That Haunted Anthony Bourdain's Nightmares

Anthony Bourdain became a beloved authority on all things food for many reasons, chief of which was his courage. The man was ready to eat almost anything, leading to some crazy meals featured on his shows. Bourdain did have his limits, of course, especially when it came to bars; Tony loved a drink, as long as it wasn't a tequila shot. One bar in particular combined two things Bourdain hated when it came to his watering holes: a theme bar that was also a dating bar, which was the case for NYC's Remote Lounge.

One episode of A Cook's Tour was focused entirely on the elements of a great bar, with Bourdain focusing on comfort. Tips included finding a place nearby with convenient hours and a good selection on the jukebox. Bourdain personally said he wasn't looking for crowds, new friends, or romantic interests. That's why Remote Lounge — a dating bar with a video conference gimmick — was his nightmare. Not only was a dating bar the opposite of what he was looking for on a night out, he also disliked tacky themes and warned against ordering dishes with cutesy, punny names. For Anthony Bourdain, Remote Lounge was a marriage made in hell.