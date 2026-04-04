Why Martha Stewart Has Stayed Single
At 84, Martha Stewart is still as busy as ever. It seems that retirement doesn't suit the cooking and lifestyle mogul, who has maintained a multimillion-dollar empire over the past few decades. And she doesn't seem to want to slow or settle down anytime soon, as her current relationship status is single. Stewart shared in an interview with People that she has remained single for very on-brand reason: "I don't have any time."
Between writing cookbooks, managing her media company and lifestyle brand, and television projects, this has left her little to no time to date. On top of all of this, she wakes up at 4 a.m., stays fit in the gym and with pilates classes, and travels (in fact, she went to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics). This doesn't mean the businesswoman isn't open to love, and she also told People that she'd make "a very good catch." But the reality is that finding someone who can match her energy, routine, and independence is no easy thing.
So what is her type? We have a little insight on this. When Drew Barrymore asked if Stewart would date Pete Davidson, the media magnate called him kind of cute and charming (but too young). She has also shared that she enjoys looking at Instagram pics of her celebrity crush, Brad Pitt. Moreover, Stewart told People that Milan was a "very sexy city" and she hoped to find her Italian prince.
A brief look at her marriage and romantic history
Martha Stewart was previously married to publisher Andrew Stewart, with whom she shares her daughter, Alexis. They married in 1961, a year after meeting, and divorced in 1990 due to infidelity. Her ex-husband had an affair with Martha's assistant, whom he eventually married and divorced. In her documentary, "Martha," she revealed that she had an affair early on in the marriage that Andrew never knew about.
Since their divorce, Stewart has been in several relationships and linked to a handful of high-profile figures. She had a relationship with Hungarian tech entrepreneur Charles Simonyi that lasted for 15 years. When they broke up — Simonyi decided he wanted to marry another woman — Stewart referred to this as an end to her "second marriage." She also dated Anthony Hopkins (the actor who played Hannibal Lecter) and Mort Zuckerman ( a former CEO of U.S. News & World Report) in the 1990s.
Now, she keeps her dating life a bit more under wraps. According to Page Six, her longtime publicist, Susan Magrino, has done a great job of keeping any gossip about who she's dating out of the press. Since we don't have much current info on that front.