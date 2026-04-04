Why Martha Stewart Has Stayed Single

At 84, Martha Stewart is still as busy as ever. It seems that retirement doesn't suit the cooking and lifestyle mogul, who has maintained a multimillion-dollar empire over the past few decades. And she doesn't seem to want to slow or settle down anytime soon, as her current relationship status is single. Stewart shared in an interview with People that she has remained single for very on-brand reason: "I don't have any time."

Between writing cookbooks, managing her media company and lifestyle brand, and television projects, this has left her little to no time to date. On top of all of this, she wakes up at 4 a.m., stays fit in the gym and with pilates classes, and travels (in fact, she went to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics). This doesn't mean the businesswoman isn't open to love, and she also told People that she'd make "a very good catch." But the reality is that finding someone who can match her energy, routine, and independence is no easy thing.

So what is her type? We have a little insight on this. When Drew Barrymore asked if Stewart would date Pete Davidson, the media magnate called him kind of cute and charming (but too young). She has also shared that she enjoys looking at Instagram pics of her celebrity crush, Brad Pitt. Moreover, Stewart told People that Milan was a "very sexy city" and she hoped to find her Italian prince.