This '90s Beer Had A Catchy Tagline But Still Couldn't Survive

Back in 1989, Budweiser entered the fast-growing dry beer market with Bud Dry, a crisp brew with "smooth draft taste and no aftertaste." The release was followed by an early '90s campaign centered around a catchy tagline: "Why ask why? Try Bud Dry." It was slated to be among Budweiser's huge marketing hits that decade, which included the famous Budweiser frogs and had everyone yelling "WASSUP???" at the turn of the century. That's not how it turned out. Bud Dry wound up joining the ranks of forgotten beers shortly after the initial hype around it.

According to blogger Jay Theriot, Bud Dry barely received any marketing push beyond its first few years. In 2010, he learned through an email from Budweiser brewery, Anheuser-Busch, that the beer was discontinued. There are no readily accessible official statements explaining why Bud Dry suffered such a slow, quiet death, but there was a clear lack of interest from Anheuser-Busch or the beer market itself. It's a shame, considering Bud Dry was apparently one of Anheuser-Busch's better mainstream offerings.

With an average rating of 2.28 on Beer Advocate, Bud Dry scored higher than similar options like Bud Light (1.88), Bud Ice (1.95), and Anheuser-Busch's Michelob Ultra (1.98), which was the best-selling beer by volume in the U.S. in 2025 (via Forbes). Unfortunately, Bud Dry wasn't popular enough to survive — and probably wouldn't be today. In 2020, a Change.org petition was started to bring back Bud Dry, but it only secured 128 signatures out of its humble goal of 200.