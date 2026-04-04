This '90s Beer Had A Catchy Tagline But Still Couldn't Survive
Back in 1989, Budweiser entered the fast-growing dry beer market with Bud Dry, a crisp brew with "smooth draft taste and no aftertaste." The release was followed by an early '90s campaign centered around a catchy tagline: "Why ask why? Try Bud Dry." It was slated to be among Budweiser's huge marketing hits that decade, which included the famous Budweiser frogs and had everyone yelling "WASSUP???" at the turn of the century. That's not how it turned out. Bud Dry wound up joining the ranks of forgotten beers shortly after the initial hype around it.
According to blogger Jay Theriot, Bud Dry barely received any marketing push beyond its first few years. In 2010, he learned through an email from Budweiser brewery, Anheuser-Busch, that the beer was discontinued. There are no readily accessible official statements explaining why Bud Dry suffered such a slow, quiet death, but there was a clear lack of interest from Anheuser-Busch or the beer market itself. It's a shame, considering Bud Dry was apparently one of Anheuser-Busch's better mainstream offerings.
With an average rating of 2.28 on Beer Advocate, Bud Dry scored higher than similar options like Bud Light (1.88), Bud Ice (1.95), and Anheuser-Busch's Michelob Ultra (1.98), which was the best-selling beer by volume in the U.S. in 2025 (via Forbes). Unfortunately, Bud Dry wasn't popular enough to survive — and probably wouldn't be today. In 2020, a Change.org petition was started to bring back Bud Dry, but it only secured 128 signatures out of its humble goal of 200.
Why Budweiser's dry beer tagline was a huge mistake
Some experts believe that Bud Dry's playful tagline was, ironically, part of its downfall. In his 2018 book, "Epic Fails: The Edsel, the Mullet, and Other Icons of Unpopular Culture," author and sociology professor Salvador Jiménez Murguía suggested that "Why ask why?" was too nonchalant for its own good. Rather than give people a real reason to prefer it, Bud Dry appeared to say that preferences don't even matter in the first place.
Dry, less-sugary beer was seen by some as a fad when it broke into the U.S. market in the late 1980s. For a 1989 news story in The Hour, Anheuser-Busch competitor Miller went on record with its plan not to offer a dry beer, stating, "Our research shows that these products do not offer any significant benefit or appeal to mainstream beer drinkers." In general, consumers didn't really know the difference between dry beer and regular beer at the time, so it might have been in Bud Dry's best interest to actually answer, "Why?"
Also, Bud Dry's marketing efforts may have started off on the wrong foot. Many of the beer's early commercials were targeted towards male drinkers, and some — such as the Bud Dry ad that asks "Why do we keep putting up with them [women]?" — would be seen as misogynistic today. An industry consultant interviewed for The Hour's story, however, suggested that women could have been a key market for dry beer, since it was the only variety that didn't make them smell like alcohol.