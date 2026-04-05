This Is One Of The Best Steakhouses In Pennsylvania, According To Reviews

National steakhouse chains are a dime a dozen these days. From perfectly seared Texas Roadhouse steak to Outback Steakhouse's prime rib, these familiar brands certainly deliver meat that's both tasty and familiar. But to find beef that's truly a cut above, you'll likely have to venture to the best independent steakhouse in your state. And if you're based in Pennsylvania, look no further than 1700° Steakhouse.

The Harrisburg establishment opened in 2015 inside the city's Hilton. Its claim to fame is having a range of top-tier beef sourced from the Midwest, ranging from dry-aged to certified Angus to famously flavorful wagyu (although the sustainable seafood, according to the restaurant, is just as worthy). In case that's not a sweet enough deal for you to make the trip, the resto is also stocked with more than 1,000 wines, displayed in an eight-foot-tall wine wall. Between the award-winning vino selection, next-level steak, and a cozy-yet-elegant ambiance complete with a massive fireplace, you're in for a meal to remember.

Since opening, 1700° Steakhouse has received plenty of accolades. In 2015, the eatery won an OpenTable Diners' Choice Award. OpenTable has also honored the steakhouse for its stellar value, ambiance, service, and wine list. On that note, Wine Spectator gave the eatery the Best of Award of Excellence in 2020, citing its selection of Californian, Italian, and French wines.