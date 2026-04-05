This Is One Of The Best Steakhouses In Pennsylvania, According To Reviews
National steakhouse chains are a dime a dozen these days. From perfectly seared Texas Roadhouse steak to Outback Steakhouse's prime rib, these familiar brands certainly deliver meat that's both tasty and familiar. But to find beef that's truly a cut above, you'll likely have to venture to the best independent steakhouse in your state. And if you're based in Pennsylvania, look no further than 1700° Steakhouse.
The Harrisburg establishment opened in 2015 inside the city's Hilton. Its claim to fame is having a range of top-tier beef sourced from the Midwest, ranging from dry-aged to certified Angus to famously flavorful wagyu (although the sustainable seafood, according to the restaurant, is just as worthy). In case that's not a sweet enough deal for you to make the trip, the resto is also stocked with more than 1,000 wines, displayed in an eight-foot-tall wine wall. Between the award-winning vino selection, next-level steak, and a cozy-yet-elegant ambiance complete with a massive fireplace, you're in for a meal to remember.
Since opening, 1700° Steakhouse has received plenty of accolades. In 2015, the eatery won an OpenTable Diners' Choice Award. OpenTable has also honored the steakhouse for its stellar value, ambiance, service, and wine list. On that note, Wine Spectator gave the eatery the Best of Award of Excellence in 2020, citing its selection of Californian, Italian, and French wines.
1700° Steakhouse's options are varied and high-quality, satisfying diners
There's no shortage of mouthwatering steak to order at 1700° Steakhouse. Modest eaters can try the yukimoro snow-aged strip loin with affilla cress and house Worcestershire sauce. Ravenous diners can tackle the 36-ounce tomahawk or 40-ounce porterhouse instead. Add-ons include seared scallops, butter-poached lobster tail, and crab cakes.
If 1700° Steakhouse's accomplishments and menu aren't enough to sway you, consider these customer reviews. "Excellent steak, the best I've purchased at a restaurant in the central P.A. area. The drinks were great, sides were great, and the service was great!" declared one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Our steaks were cooked perfectly ... We were even surprised with a chocolate-covered strawberry platter ... to celebrate our 36th wedding anniversary," said another. "Our dining experience was by far one of the best I've ever had. The service was excellent, the seafood was fresh, and the steak was perfectly seasoned, melt-in-your-mouth good," added a third. While some reviews say the service sometimes outperforms the kitchen, the feedback is largely positive.
Since steak prices (as of 2022) start at $45, it's prime for big celebrations, dates, and special occasions. OpenTable notes that the fancy environment makes it a no-brainer for business meals, too. Reservations don't appear difficult to get, as you can make one for the same day (at least during the week) with ease. But it can't hurt to book in advance if you want a window-side table overlooking Harrisburg's Market Square.