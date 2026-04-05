Costco Members Have Noticed A Drop In Quality For This Kirkland Signature Freezer Favorite

Costco's frozen food department is replete with convenient meals. Take its Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp, which comes in a giant 2½-pound box with approximately 40 to 50 shrimp per package. On its face, this product might seem like the perfect option for seafood lovers, but some shoppers online aren't convinced. In fact, these panko shrimp are one of several Costco items that customers say have declined in quality, along with the store's organic tortilla chips and applesauce.

In a Reddit thread about the shrimp, the poster noted that they're a longtime fan of the product but were disappointed by a recent purchase. In addition to diminished flavor and quality, they found fault with the breading-to-shrimp ratio. A disgruntled Costco shopper on Facebook had the same experience, writing, "So much breading. Hardly any shrimp. Ratio was way off." A review on the Costco website described the interior of the breading "like eating a glob of glue that tastes nothing like shrimp." They added, "The goo to shrimp ratio is more like 1.5:1, but at least it's all flavorless." Worth mentioning is that some shoppers still stand by the product, so maybe take the bad reviews with a sprig of cilantro.