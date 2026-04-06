This 1980s Kitchen Trend Is Making A Comeback That's Only Growing

If geometric tiles of kitchens past seem too busy, you don't need to commit so hard. Regardless of the decor style in your kitchen, there are going to be tiles to match it. You also don't have to choose the craziest patterns or brightest colors to revive this '80s trend. One classic kitchen tile design is the black and white checkerboard pattern, especially for floors and backsplashes. Black and white is a bold yet approachable palette, but alternative colors like cream, deep red, blue, or brown could be used.

Colorful tiles can act as an accent or a much-needed dose of color in an otherwise muted kitchen, and tiles in warmer shades can make a space feel more welcoming. The opposite is true, too — if the kitchen already has a lot of color or 1970s wood paneling, high-gloss white tile would provide visual balance. Creating a striped pattern with soft-hued tiles adds visual interest without being overwhelming.

Adding tiles to your kitchen doesn't mean that you need to do a full remodel. In fact, this design update can actually be made renter-friendly with peel-and-stick tiles that are simple to install and can be removed just as easily, with a scraping tool and adhesive removal. While they aren't as durable as real tile, they're an affordable and attractive DIY option. On Amazon, a package like the DEWOO Peel and Stick Subway Backsplash Green Kitchen Tile costs $27.88 for 10 sheets. If you're loving the retro design, consider incorporating other vintage kitchen items that are having a moment, like pastel-colored appliances.