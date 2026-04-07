This Is One Of The Worst Steak Cuts For Flavor, Tenderness, And Juiciness

To say that beef prices are out of control is an understatement. In some areas of the U.S., 1 pound of beef exceeds the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour as of this writing. Thanks to these skyrocketing costs, consumers are relying on cheaper cuts. The good news is that there are plenty of cost-effective options that you can transform into tasty meals. However, one cut of beef lurking at the grocery store offers little more than affordability. We're talking about round steak (or eye of round), which came dead last in our ranking of popular steak cuts from worst to best. The cut's last-place designation came due to its complete lack of tender, juicy texture and big, meaty flavor — arguably the exact characteristics that make steak so enjoyable.

The first thing that jumps out about round steak is the complete absence of marbling. This attribute is a major factor in the USDA beef grading system, as this intramuscular fat breaks down when exposed to high heat. Generous marbling improves texture and flavor, which explains the high cost of exquisitely marbled selections like Wagyu. A lack of marbling, on the other hand, can leave you with a piece of shoe leather once you're done cooking. To contextualize the drastic difference in price, we compared costs at a local grocery store. Eye of round steak currently costs $10.29 per pound, while ribeyes will run you $21.99 per pound.