This Is One Of The Worst Steak Cuts For Flavor, Tenderness, And Juiciness
To say that beef prices are out of control is an understatement. In some areas of the U.S., 1 pound of beef exceeds the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour as of this writing. Thanks to these skyrocketing costs, consumers are relying on cheaper cuts. The good news is that there are plenty of cost-effective options that you can transform into tasty meals. However, one cut of beef lurking at the grocery store offers little more than affordability. We're talking about round steak (or eye of round), which came dead last in our ranking of popular steak cuts from worst to best. The cut's last-place designation came due to its complete lack of tender, juicy texture and big, meaty flavor — arguably the exact characteristics that make steak so enjoyable.
The first thing that jumps out about round steak is the complete absence of marbling. This attribute is a major factor in the USDA beef grading system, as this intramuscular fat breaks down when exposed to high heat. Generous marbling improves texture and flavor, which explains the high cost of exquisitely marbled selections like Wagyu. A lack of marbling, on the other hand, can leave you with a piece of shoe leather once you're done cooking. To contextualize the drastic difference in price, we compared costs at a local grocery store. Eye of round steak currently costs $10.29 per pound, while ribeyes will run you $21.99 per pound.
Is round steak truly a lost cause, or does it just need the right recipe?
Despite the notorious reputation that plagues eye of round, its price can be quite tempting. If you're the type of home chef who can't turn down a challenge (or a bargain), technique is key to making round steak enjoyable. Low-and-slow cooking methods are best for round steak, as they help the lean beef develop a tender texture and lots of flavor. Braising, which involves quickly cooking meat on high heat before simmering it in liquid, helps it retain moisture and breaks down proteins to soften the beef. Slow cooker recipes are also great for round steak, especially ones featuring a rich, flavorful sauce or gravy.
If you're still unwilling to give this much-derided beef a chance, consider a few inexpensive alternatives. We recommend merlot steaks, also known as butcher's cuts, for their surprisingly tender texture when cooked briskly over high heat. However, you may need to visit a specialty shop to track down this variety. If you prefer something that's both affordable and accessible, strip, flank, and sirloin steaks are all reasonably priced and tasty. Unlike the dreaded eye of round, they're also suitable for grilling.