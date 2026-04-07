Cindy Crawford Eats This Every Day (It's Unexpectedly Simple)

In the '90s, Cindy Crawford was among an elite cadre of supermodels that also included runway legends like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Kate Moss. Although daughter Kaia Gerber has carried on her mom's modeling legacy, Crawford is still comfortable in the limelight and even starred in a margarita-themed reboot of her iconic Pepsi ad. In case you're curious about what fuels a living, breathing supermodel on a daily basis, Crawford has a simple and straightforward approach to her eating habits. In an interview with People, the model and actress explained that she has "some kind of salad every day" and generally avoids starchy, high-carb foods like pasta, bread, and french fries.

Crawford clarified her salad stance in a 2014 interview with Allure. The brand ambassador said, "I have a salad, with or without protein" for her daily lunch, with breakfast consisting of a protein shake and half a muffin. We don't actually have the inside scoop on Crawford's preferred lunchtime salad, but an Instagram post from 2016 shows her expressing appreciation for a summer succotash recipe. Succotash, aka one of the best Southern side dishes that you must try at least once, typically features beans, sweet corn, squash, and other fresh ingredients.