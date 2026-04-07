Cindy Crawford Eats This Every Day (It's Unexpectedly Simple)
In the '90s, Cindy Crawford was among an elite cadre of supermodels that also included runway legends like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Kate Moss. Although daughter Kaia Gerber has carried on her mom's modeling legacy, Crawford is still comfortable in the limelight and even starred in a margarita-themed reboot of her iconic Pepsi ad. In case you're curious about what fuels a living, breathing supermodel on a daily basis, Crawford has a simple and straightforward approach to her eating habits. In an interview with People, the model and actress explained that she has "some kind of salad every day" and generally avoids starchy, high-carb foods like pasta, bread, and french fries.
Crawford clarified her salad stance in a 2014 interview with Allure. The brand ambassador said, "I have a salad, with or without protein" for her daily lunch, with breakfast consisting of a protein shake and half a muffin. We don't actually have the inside scoop on Crawford's preferred lunchtime salad, but an Instagram post from 2016 shows her expressing appreciation for a summer succotash recipe. Succotash, aka one of the best Southern side dishes that you must try at least once, typically features beans, sweet corn, squash, and other fresh ingredients.
For Cindy Crawford, enjoying food is non-negotiable
The world of professional modeling can be brutal when it comes to self-image, something that Cindy Crawford is acutely aware of. In her interview with People, the entrepreneur talked about setting a good example for her daughter, Kaia Gerber, who is a model and actress in her own right. Crawford explained, "I didn't want [Gerber] to think, 'Oh, in order to be [a model], you can't enjoy those things in life.'"
Instead, the supermodel demonstrates sensible moderation for her daughter, which entails following up her midday salad with something sweet. "At the end of lunch, I always have a small piece of dark chocolate," Crawford told Allure, explaining that it's better to acknowledge a craving than ignore it only to "wind up eating five other things, and then you eat the thing you're craving anyway." If you'd like to take a page out of Crawford's dietary routine, nutritious and filling salads are the way to go. To get you started, here's a slew of amazing salad recipes for every possible occasion and flavor preference.