What Martha Stewart Is Looking For In A Partner

Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart knows what she wants and doesn't seem like the type to settle for less. For instance, Stewart "walked out" of negotiations when she started her food empire after feeling she wasn't being taken seriously by her business partner. This confidence and sense of self-worth applies to her romantic life too.

In an exclusive interview with People, Stewart revealed what she finds attractive in a man. "Lots of things," she first said. "Nice-looking, bald or not bald — I don't care. If they have a nice-shaped head, it's fine." She also appreciates "nice teeth and a nice smile," as well as a "smart, funny" type. Finally, she laughingly mentioned money sweetening the deal: "Rich helps. Very rich helps even more. Plane and yacht would be very nice."

While it may sound like she has unreasonably high standards, consider what Stewart brings to the table. She has an estimated net worth of $400 million, a cookbook empire, a home and kitchen brand, and dozens of television series and specials. She also leaned into her spicy era with a steamy Sports Illustrated feature and a cheeky collab with the clothing brand Mother. She said it plainly in a Page Six interview: "I'm a very good catch. I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills."