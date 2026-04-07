What Martha Stewart Is Looking For In A Partner
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart knows what she wants and doesn't seem like the type to settle for less. For instance, Stewart "walked out" of negotiations when she started her food empire after feeling she wasn't being taken seriously by her business partner. This confidence and sense of self-worth applies to her romantic life too.
In an exclusive interview with People, Stewart revealed what she finds attractive in a man. "Lots of things," she first said. "Nice-looking, bald or not bald — I don't care. If they have a nice-shaped head, it's fine." She also appreciates "nice teeth and a nice smile," as well as a "smart, funny" type. Finally, she laughingly mentioned money sweetening the deal: "Rich helps. Very rich helps even more. Plane and yacht would be very nice."
While it may sound like she has unreasonably high standards, consider what Stewart brings to the table. She has an estimated net worth of $400 million, a cookbook empire, a home and kitchen brand, and dozens of television series and specials. She also leaned into her spicy era with a steamy Sports Illustrated feature and a cheeky collab with the clothing brand Mother. She said it plainly in a Page Six interview: "I'm a very good catch. I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills."
Martha Stewart had a busy love life and it seems she's always had a type
Although Martha Stewart has refused to reveal the details of her love life before, she recently confirmed that she's single. Her busy schedule keeps her from dating regularly, but she also refuses to settle (and being without a boyfriend doesn't keep Stewart from donning bold, scandalous looks with palpable confidence).
While there's no beau du jour, Stewart has had a number of partners that fit her criteria. She married her high school sweetheart, Andrew Stewart, in 1965. He was a Yale Law graduate and worked in publishing. Despite the pair raising a daughter and staying together for more than two decades, her husband's infidelity sparked a bitter separation and tumultuous divorce in 1987 and 1990, respectively.
Stewart never remarried, but she's dated since the split. She saw Anthony Hopkins for about a year in the 1990s, but had a hard time looking past his chilling portrayal of Hannibal Lecter. She also briefly dated former CEO of U.S. News & World Report, Mort Zuckerman. Her longest post-divorce relationship was with Charles Simonyi, the creator of Microsoft Office. They dated for 15 years until he left her for someone else. Despite Stewart's exes being wealthy, smart, and subjectively handsome, none of them were the right fit. She's admitted that plenty of fans slide into her DMs though, so perhaps Mr. Right is simply waiting for a reply.