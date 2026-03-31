Martha Stewart's Boldest And Most Scandalous Looks

Since the 1970s, Martha Stewart has been known as a tastemaker when it comes to food, hosting, and entertaining. She is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, serving as the publisher of Martha Stewart Living magazine, writing and publishing over 100 books, and working as a talk show host. And it may be among the more surprising facts about Stewart, but she's made a name for herself as a trendsetter in another area: fashion.

The 84-year-old has had some iconic looks throughout the years, and has become known for her sleek, coastal, and effortless style. Her approach to quiet luxury is usually defined by neutral colors, high-quality fabrics, simple silhouettes, and sophisticated accessories like pearls and diamonds. But sometimes, she surprises fans by stepping out in an ensemble outside her comfort zone. Plunging necklines, high slits, and stilettos occasionally make their way into her sartorial repertoire, providing a fun departure from her usually classic attire. From denim rompers to sequined jumpsuits, read on to revisit some of Stewart's boldest and most scandalous looks.