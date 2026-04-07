16 Best Seafood Buffets In The US
There's an old joke that goes something like this: "I'm on a seafood diet — I see food and I eat it!" And we totally get it, because that's how we feel when we think of succulent, delicious fresh seafood. Fish, crab, shrimp ... how can you resist?
But if you're on a "see food" diet, there's one kind of restaurant that requires special care: all-you-can-eat seafood buffets. Head into one of these earthly portals to culinary heaven and, like Ulysses, you might have to lash yourself to a mast to avoid succumbing to the siren song of these beautiful seafood platters. Sure, there are some dishes you shouldn't touch at a seafood buffet, and pregnant women in particular might want to skip out of the line entirely, but for most people, the combination of bounteous seafood for one flat price is too good to pass up.
Whether you live on the Atlantic, Pacific, or Gulf coasts, chances are there's a seafood buffet near you that's worth the trip. So pack up your appetite as we look at the best seafood buffets in America — just maybe leave the dad jokes behind.
The Nordic Buffet — Charleston, Rhode Island
If you're a fan of seafood, chances are you've heard whispers of a legendary place where buffet heroes are called to fulfill their destiny by chowing down on some of the greatest seafood known to either gods or mortals. No, not Valhalla, but pretty close: The Nordic Buffet in Charleston, Rhode Island.
Recognized nationally as perhaps the most luxurious seafood buffet anywhere, The Nordic Buffet extracts a heavy price for the chance to glimpse eternity: $145 per adult in 2026. It's also seasonal, closing for the winter, meaning you'll need to plan your trip wisely. But The Nordic Buffet makes it worth your time and money, as its expansive buffet includes top quality lobster, snow crab, salmon, shrimp, and more, not to mention numerous hearty side dishes. Plus there are meat options as well if you prefer your surf to come with a little turf.
And don't overlook the atmosphere. "This IS THE BEST buffet place in the East coast!!" gushed one regular on Yelp. "The landscape is breathtaking by the lake and live band with outdoor hammock and fire pit."
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trail Charlestown, RI 02813
The Buffet at Wynn — Las Vegas, Nevada
There's no city in America more synonymous with buffets than Las Vegas, Nevada. All you can eat buffets have been a major draw for tourists for decades, and best of the best is The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas.
Voted the best buffet in Vegas in 2025 by readers of Las Vegas Weekly, The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is notable both for its huge variety of dishes and the quality of the food. Caviar, sushi, oysters, Dungeness crab, oysters, seafood boil — you name it, The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas probably has it. Due to its reputation, it's also quite popular, so customers suggest making an advance reservation.
Brunch is $59.99, while dinner is $79.99, so one popular trick is to arrive before the 1 p.m. switchover so you can experience both at the lower price. If you know, you know.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
(702) 770-3340
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109
Crab House — NYC, New York
Since seafood can go bad quicker than other types of food, anything less than fresh could be a big seafood restaurant red flag. So what's a seafood buffet lover to do? Well, if you're in New York City, the answer is Crab House NYC.
Located on the east side of midtown Manhattan (with a second affiliated location in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn), Crab House NYC sets itself apart by cooking fresh, made to order seafood for its all-you-can-eat buffet. Guests are given a disposable menu and simply check off the items they want, then eat and repeat. The seafood buffet clocks in at $90 per person, while the lobster buffet is a more stout $125.
"The food is amazing. If you plan on coming here, make sure you arrive on an empty stomach," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "I wouldn't even recommend eating breakfast or lunch because I was defeated pretty quickly."
(212) 933-0264
135 E 55th St New York, NY 10022
Cafe Sierra — Los Angeles, California
An LA area hotspot for more than three decades, Cafe Sierra in Universal City, California, is renowned for its large and lavish seafood buffet. Located in the Hilton Universal Hotel, Cafe Sierra offers up a seafood brunch buffet on Saturday and Sunday for $95, or a dinner buffet on Friday and Saturday evenings for $139 per person.
For that price you'd expect top end dishes in a luxurious dining environment. And according to patrons, that's exactly what you get. According to online reviews from satisfied customers, the snow crabs in particular are singled out for being high quality, and the restaurant also has sushi made fresh by a sushi chef.
Not to mention the lobster. "Seeing Whole Maine Lobsters available is a rarity that sets this place apart," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Most places only serve the tail, but this was the whole lobster."
(818) 509-2030
555 Universal Hollywood Dr Universal City, CA 91608
100s Seafood Grill Buffet — San Diego, California
Ask a San Diego resident where the best seafood buffet in the country is, and chances are they'll keep it 100. 100s Seafood Grill Buffet, that is! Tucked away underneath the I-8 and I-805 interchange, 100s Seafood Grill Buffet hides a secret bounty beneath its signature chandelier.
100s Seafood Grill Buffet features over two dozen types of freshly made sushi, plus options including squid, oysters, and crawfish in addition to classics like salmon and snow crab legs. Dishes are also prepared teppanyaki style by chefs the restaurant compares to samurai. And on Thursdays, it's a lobster buffet instead, for those who like to really crack into their food.
Customers rave about the service as well as the food. "Best quality seafood buffet I've ever been to and the service was spectacular," one reviewer wrote on Yelp. "Never had to wait for crab, oysters or lobsters and the crawfish was the best I've ever had. ... This place is amazing!!"
(619) 906-4886
2828 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108
Xi Yue Hui — New York City, New York
Named one of the top 15 seafood restaurants in the United States by Yelp in 2024, Xi Yue Hui is located in the heart of Brooklyn at the point where the Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and Borough Park neighborhoods converge. Easy access from the nearby Gowanus Expressway isn't the only selling point for Xi Yue Hui, though, as customers are rave about the restaurant's karaoke options as well. Oh yeah, and it also has the incredible seafood hot pot that put it on the map to begin with, with locals considering it the best in New York City.
Customers praise the freshness of the seafood, with the restaurant's sashimi, snow crab, and shrimp being cited as particular standouts. The adult all you can eat option will set you back $68.99 for two hours of dining; customers suggest making a reservation in advance due to the restaurant's popularity.
(929) 855-1666
828 64th St Brooklyn, NY 11220
Boston Lobster Feast — Orlando, Florida
Located near both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, International Drive in Orlando, Florida, is one of the best-known tourist strips in the world. Eleven miles of mini-golf and shopping beckon, but it's perhaps best known for its dining options, headlined by Boston Lobster Feast.
Opened in 1991, Boston Lobster Feast offers a dizzying selection of both hot and cold seafood options on its all-you-can-eat feast menu. For $69.95 per adult, diners can choose from dozens of dishes ranging from octopus salad and hand-rolled sushi to whole steamed lobster or the fresh fish catch of the day. Visitors highlight not just the quantity but also the quality of the food as well as exceptional service, which explains why some tourists make a visit to Boston Lobster Feast a cornerstone of their vacation traditions. Bonus: A second location in nearby Kissimmee opened in 2021, making visits even more convenient for travelers.
(407) 248-8606
8731 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
Palace Buffet — Biloxi, Mississippi
If you're visiting Biloxi, Mississippi along the Gulf Coast, according to reviewers there's one place that you can't afford to miss: the Palace Buffet at Palace Casino Resort. Located along Biloxi Bay, Palace Casino Resort is so close to the water that you might be able to see the seafood jumping straight out of the Gulf and onto your plate.
Considered by locals as the best place in the region for crab and crawfish, Palace Buffet highlights fresh coastal offerings and classic southern flavors, such as catfish with a side of hush puppies. But the restaurant also spotlights other cuisines; lovers of Asian cooking can have their seafood prepared via wok in the buffet's Mongolian Grill section, for example. Customers single out the fried shrimp as a top tier dish for a buffet experience that some consider to be the best on the coast — especially considering the affordable $30 to $32 price tag for the dinner buffet.
(228) 432-8888
158 Howard Ave Biloxi, MS 39530
Salvo's — Belle Chasse, Louisiana
From boudin to jambalaya, New Orleans is home to a slew of iconic dishes. But there are few things in cuisine that scream Louisiana as much as a classic Cajun seafood boil. And if you want to experience that for yourself, your best bet is Salvo's Seafood in Belle Chasse.
Some locals source their live crawfish from Salvo's for their own home boils. Others cite Salvo's as the quintessential seafood boil experience if you've never tried one, with a fresh catch of the day menu that changes each evening. Prefer your seafood fried instead of boiled? The restaurant also has an all-you-can-eat option that rotates through shrimp, catfish, and frog's legs daily.
If you aren't able to make it to Louisiana to experience the buffet in person, you can buy Salvo's "secret seafood boil" and have a care package of spices, rubs, and recipes delivered to your house. Talk about service.
(504) 393-7303
7742 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Feast Buffet — Renton, Washington
Seattle is famous for its fresh seafood, especially at the iconic Pike Place Market, where they throw fish like footballs. So you'd expect there to be some great seafood buffet options in the area — and you'd be right, thanks to Feast Buffet in nearby Renton, Washington.
That's where where locals go when they want to pack it away. An Asian-style seafood buffet, Feast Buffet offers a huge variety of seafood, including several styles of crab, from fried crab, crab legs, and snow crab to the iconic Pacific Northwest delicacy Dungeness crab.
Prices at Feast Buffet vary, with the lunch buffet cheaper than dinner; typically, dining at Feast Buffet in the evening will cost between $37 and $47, with a slight additional surcharge for some holidays. According to customers, though, the consistently excellent seafood keeps them coming back again and again.
(425) 235-1888
485 Renton Center Way SW Renton, WA 98057
The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Stretching along the Atlantic shore, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has numerous seafood buffets, with many specializing in the region's signature Calabash style. With so many options, it can be difficult to decide which buffet to try. But though opinions vary, as locals are fiercely loyal to their favorite buffet, one stands out: The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood.
A family-run operation that opened in 1986, The Original Benjamin's has regularly been voted the best buffet in town over the years. And today's customers agree, citing not just the quality of the food — which includes locally-sourced Carolina fish — but also the atmosphere, as the restaurant includes 11 differently themed rooms filled with unique and curious nautical artifacts. In fact, there's even a museum of model ships inside the restaurant.
It's the food, though, that keeps locals coming back for more. And after all, isn't that what an all-you-can-eat buffet is all about?
(843) 449-0821
9593 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Bacchanal Buffet — Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada, is home to multiple world-class buffets, and vying for the top of the list is the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace. This aptly named eating adventure is noted for its massive size: with over 25,000 square feet and more than 250 menu items to choose from, if you can't find it there then it's probably not meant to be eaten.
Among the many seafood options, you can get items like Singaporean Blue Crab, whole Ahi Tuna Poke, lobster claws, and Cajun boil. Given how expansive the seafood buffet options are, it's no wonder that some guests say it's worth the trip to Vegas just to eat at Bacchanal Buffet. Expect a dinner buffet to cost you somewhere in the range of $80 to $85, while brunches tend to be cheaper other than the restaurant's popular crab brunch, which is still going to set you back $79.99.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/bacchanal-buffet
(702) 731-7928
3570 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet — Houston, Texas
You might not think of Houston, Texas, as a coastal city, but in fact the greater Houston area runs right up against the shores of Trinity Bay and Galveston Bay on the northwestern edge of the Gulf. With fresh seafood just a short cast of the reel away, Houston actually has a surprisingly robust seafood scene, highlighted by UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet.
Known for its sushi and hot pot, UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet is actually a chain, with locations stretching as far north as New York, New York. But the Houston location in particular has been singled out with strong word of mouth from diners thanks in part to unexpectedly robust lobster options. Add in the fact that Houston's proximity to Louisiana contributes to an excellent Cajun menu in addition to the numerous Chinese options, and you can see why customers rave about the incredible quality of the food.
(832) 957-6888
11681 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
Plumeria Beach House — Honolulu, Hawaii
The seafood buffet at Plumeria Beach House in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the kind of event that seafood lovers plan their whole weekend around. And it pretty much has to be: This signature all-you-can-eat extravaganza is only available on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. That gives you just a short window to experience the tastes that earned this seafood buffet the Honolulu Magazine award for the state's best buffet in 2025.
Sushi, shrimp, calamari, and steamed snow crab are just some of the seafood options that customers swear by. The atmosphere is unequaled as well: Located in the Kahala Hilton, the Plumeria Beach House is right on the beach, offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean as you nosh your bounty. The cost for this unrivaled seafood adventure is $97 for adults, and $49 for children aged 6 to 12, so make your reservations as early as possible.
(808) 739-8760
5000 Kahala Ave Honolulu, HI 96816
Grand Aleutian — Dutch Harbor, Alaska
Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska, is world famous thanks to the hit reality TV show "Deadliest Catch," which follows the lives of fishing vessels trawling the north Atlantic. So what if you could actually eat some of that fresh seafood right at the source? Good news: You can, thanks to the seafood buffet at the Grand Aleutian, which patrons consider to be the best you can find anywhere.
For adventurous diners, the trip to Dutch Harbor – which is three hours by plane from Anchorage or three days by ferry from Homer — is well worth it. Considered one of the top tourist attractions in the area, locals and visitors alike rave about the quality of the food, which includes halibut, salmon, king crab legs, sablefish, sushi, sashimi, and much more. Getting there isn't the only planning challenge, though: The seafood buffet is only offered on Wednesday nights, so make sure you plan accordingly.
(907) 581-3844
498 Salmon Way Dutch Harbor, AK 99692
Mizumi Buffet & Sushi — North Miami Beach, Florida
Located just a mile inland from Newport Fishing Pier in North Miami Beach, Florida, Mizumi Buffet & Sushi is about as close as a seafood buffet can get to the source without being located in Bikini Bottom. Considered by locals to be the best Asian buffet in Miami, Mizumi Buffet & Sushi offers more than 45 different kinds of sushi and sashimi, including multiple styles of sushi rolls, sushi salad, and sushi nigiri.
It's not just sushi, though, despite the name. Oysters, mussels, and shrimp are also on offer, as well as baked salmon on the weekends. Customers rave about the quality of the food, singling out the crawfish and sashimi for special praise. It's also reasonably priced compared to many top end seafood buffets, as an evening at Mizumi Buffet & Sushi will set one adult back $30.95 during the week or $32.95 on the weekend. No wonder it's considered the best seafood buffet in the state.
(305) 705-2059
3207 NE 163rd St North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Methodology
In order to determine the best seafood buffets in the United States, first and foremost we looked at the quality of the food. Well stocked and expansive buffets get the edge over restaurants with similar quality but a smaller range of options.
Beyond the food itself, we also looked at the experience, factoring in reviews from actual customers posted across social media. Finally, we wanted to ensure that seafood styles and options from across America were featured, so we factored in location, especially for coastal restaurants with access to fresher seafood.