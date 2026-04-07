16 Best Seafood Buffets In The US

There's an old joke that goes something like this: "I'm on a seafood diet — I see food and I eat it!" And we totally get it, because that's how we feel when we think of succulent, delicious fresh seafood. Fish, crab, shrimp ... how can you resist?

But if you're on a "see food" diet, there's one kind of restaurant that requires special care: all-you-can-eat seafood buffets. Head into one of these earthly portals to culinary heaven and, like Ulysses, you might have to lash yourself to a mast to avoid succumbing to the siren song of these beautiful seafood platters. Sure, there are some dishes you shouldn't touch at a seafood buffet, and pregnant women in particular might want to skip out of the line entirely, but for most people, the combination of bounteous seafood for one flat price is too good to pass up.

Whether you live on the Atlantic, Pacific, or Gulf coasts, chances are there's a seafood buffet near you that's worth the trip. So pack up your appetite as we look at the best seafood buffets in America — just maybe leave the dad jokes behind.