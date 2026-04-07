This Texas Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is An Old West Time Capsule
If you've ever dreamed of dining in a literal ghost town, we have just the spot for you. We stumbled upon lots of intriguing eateries in our list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas, but one stood out from the rest. Located in Terlingua, Texas, a former mining town that's now legally unincorporated, The Starlight Theatre is a popular tourist destination offering a taste of the Old West. According to the website, the restaurant bills itself as "the finest dining establishment in the entire Terlingua Ghost Town," though competition is admittedly sparse.
While The Starlight Theatre offers a thoroughly modern experience inside, the exterior would be right at home in an old-timey cowboy flick. Fittingly enough, the business began in the '30s as a movie theater for local miners employed by the Chisos Mining Company. Terlingua was once integral for the production of mercury thanks to the prevalence of cinnabar ore in the area. These days, tourists visit Terlingua to get the bona fide ghost town experience, and there are lots of hiking and outdoor activities available in the area. The town is also relatively close to Big Bend National Park, which offers camping and scenic exploration.
A lively experience in a Texas ghost town
The building that houses The Starlight Theatre has an extensive history, as it was once a social hub for the miners that worked in the isolated area. However, the most recent iteration of the business didn't come about until 1991. The original building was renovated after years of neglect, which entailed rebuilding the roof and converting the space into a restaurant. Over time, the restaurant gained a reputation for its hearty, Texas-themed menu as well as its live music and other entertainment.
When it comes to Starlight Theatre's food, patrons can choose from steaks, burgers, and Tex-Mex dishes, along with uncommon fare like chicken-fried antelope strips and tequila-marinated quail. The Starlight Theatre also features award-winning Terlingua chili, which could be a reference to the town's famous chili cook-off. Although traditional Texas chili recipes are often made with just beef, chiles, and seasonings, Starlight Theatre's version includes cheese, onion, and chips. It does not, however, contain beans. That highly contentious chili ingredient is generally frowned upon when it comes to Texas recipes.