This Texas Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is An Old West Time Capsule

If you've ever dreamed of dining in a literal ghost town, we have just the spot for you. We stumbled upon lots of intriguing eateries in our list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Texas, but one stood out from the rest. Located in Terlingua, Texas, a former mining town that's now legally unincorporated, The Starlight Theatre is a popular tourist destination offering a taste of the Old West. According to the website, the restaurant bills itself as "the finest dining establishment in the entire Terlingua Ghost Town," though competition is admittedly sparse.

While The Starlight Theatre offers a thoroughly modern experience inside, the exterior would be right at home in an old-timey cowboy flick. Fittingly enough, the business began in the '30s as a movie theater for local miners employed by the Chisos Mining Company. Terlingua was once integral for the production of mercury thanks to the prevalence of cinnabar ore in the area. These days, tourists visit Terlingua to get the bona fide ghost town experience, and there are lots of hiking and outdoor activities available in the area. The town is also relatively close to Big Bend National Park, which offers camping and scenic exploration.