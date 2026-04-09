Ordering Prime Rib At Texas Roadhouse? Reddit Suggests You Ask For This Cut
Often touted as the best prime rib you can find at a chain, Texas Roadhouse's juicy, succulent cut of steak certainly has a lot of people talking. And while it's pretty close to meaty perfection on its own, we discovered a tip on Reddit that claims to elevate the restaurant's prime rib even further. As explained in a post from a former Texas Roadhouse employee, "You can [also] request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me." A quick primer for the prime rib deficient: Bark refers to the crusty, seasoned exterior of the beef, which some steak connoisseurs consider the best part of the roast.
Remember that prime rib is cooked and seasoned as a whole, then carved into steaks once the hunk of meat has finished cooking. That leaves two crusty end pieces per roast, and the Reddit poster claimed, "[A] good [Texas Roadhouse] sets these aside in the warmer, assuming someone will request it." Diners can enjoy 12, 14, and 16-ounce portions of prime rib, and the steak is accompanied by a choice of two sides (take your pick from steakhouse classics like baked potatoes, seasoned corn, and sautéed mushrooms). However, not all locations carry the dish, and supplies can easily run out at restaurants that do.
Breaking down the beef: why Texas Roadhouse prime rib is so tasty
If you're a fan of Texas Roadhouse's prime rib, it's all thanks to the restaurant's melt-in-your-mouth cooking method. According to a cooking demonstration on YouTube, Texas Roadhouse recommends a prime rib seasoning blend featuring sugar, black pepper, liquid smoke, soy sauce, garlic oil, and kosher salt. This mix of ingredients would certainly create especially tasty end pieces, but it's not clear if the restaurant uses the same seasoning blend. However, a former Texas Roadhouse manager on Reddit described a very similar recipe on the platform.
While the restaurant's version ranks high in terms of satisfaction, prime rib is just an inherently delicious dish. That's because the beef comes from an underutilized section of the cow in the front portion of the backbone. These muscles feature ample marbling because they're used less, which results in a tastier cut of meat. Keep in mind that marbling is a major factor when looking for quality prime rib at the grocery store, as melting intramuscular fat greatly improves both flavor and texture.