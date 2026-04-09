Ordering Prime Rib At Texas Roadhouse? Reddit Suggests You Ask For This Cut

Often touted as the best prime rib you can find at a chain, Texas Roadhouse's juicy, succulent cut of steak certainly has a lot of people talking. And while it's pretty close to meaty perfection on its own, we discovered a tip on Reddit that claims to elevate the restaurant's prime rib even further. As explained in a post from a former Texas Roadhouse employee, "You can [also] request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me." A quick primer for the prime rib deficient: Bark refers to the crusty, seasoned exterior of the beef, which some steak connoisseurs consider the best part of the roast.

Remember that prime rib is cooked and seasoned as a whole, then carved into steaks once the hunk of meat has finished cooking. That leaves two crusty end pieces per roast, and the Reddit poster claimed, "[A] good [Texas Roadhouse] sets these aside in the warmer, assuming someone will request it." Diners can enjoy 12, 14, and 16-ounce portions of prime rib, and the steak is accompanied by a choice of two sides (take your pick from steakhouse classics like baked potatoes, seasoned corn, and sautéed mushrooms). However, not all locations carry the dish, and supplies can easily run out at restaurants that do.