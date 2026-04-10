Don't Overlook This Detail On Hot Dogs Before Buying Them — It Helps With Flavor

From the best gas station franks in the U.S. to grilled red hots on the Fourth of July, few foods are as classically American as the humble hot dog. Most hot dogs are made with meat that has been cooked or smoked, and yes, sometimes organs are used to make them, like liver or heart (though these ingredients are listed separately). Like all sausages, hot dogs consist of meat that is ground and seasoned, then stuffed into a casing. The type of casing matters, especially for hot dog brands that only use high-quality ingredients. If you're a fan of the "snap" sensation when biting into a hot dog, franks with natural casing are for you.

Most hot dogs have a natural casing or are sold skinless (the casing is removed before it's sold). Natural casing is an edible animal part, usually the intestines. Many commercial hot dogs, including some of our favorite all-beef ones, are made with a cellulose or plastic casing that's removed before they're sold. That's because cellulose, which comes from cotton, isn't edible.

Natural casing acts somewhat like the crust on a loaf of bread, providing a textural contrast to the softer inside. The casing also helps lock the hot dog's juices inside, so the frank will be moister when you bite into it. This also means that the hot dog will have a meatier taste, because the flavor in the liquid won't leak out during cooking.