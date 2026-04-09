The Mexican Burger That Puts A Twist On The American Classic
Whether you eat it with ketchup, pickles, cheese, caramelized onions, or nothing at all, a burger is inherently part of traditional American cuisine. Other countries have their own versions of the beloved sandwich, and in Mexico, the hamburguesa Mexicana reign supreme. What sets this popular Mexican street food apart is the toppings that go on the patty.
Order a hamburguesa Mexicana (it translates to Mexican hamburger) in Mexico and expect to see a combination of fried ham or bacon, melted cheese, avocado or guacamole, pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce. Some variations might have pickled or fresh jalapeños, pickled red onions, pineapple, hot sauce, or a sauce made from ketchup and mayonnaise. The region you are in will dictate the toppings you'll be served.
The burger might be a traditional patty like you'd get in the States, made with Mexican-style chorizo, or a beef mixture containing bacon or cilantro. The torta, or sandwich, is typically served on a hoagie or burger bun. Sounds delicious, right?
A brief history of Mexico's hamburger and where you can try one
Hamburgers were brought to Mexico by way of a restaurant called Chanteclair back in the 1930s. The sandwich was embraced by Mexican locals and, since then, has evolved to encapsulate the flavors and ingredients that are integral to the country's cuisine. Hamburguesas Mexicanas in their current form have been available since the mid-1990s, when chain restaurant Cabin Donuts began slinging its own version of the dish.
Walk down the street in Mexico City, and you'll come across street vendors preparing this meal. There's also a chance that your local Mexican joint has it on the menu. Las Catrinas, one of my go-to restaurants in Astoria, Queens, has a burger that's made with a green chorizo patty, ham, avocado, a fried egg, jalapeños, Oaxaca cheese, pickles, mushrooms, onions, and mixed greens that I occasionally order. In Santa Ana, California, an eatery called Hamburguesas Mexicanas Fiesta serves multiple variations of the sandwich. Hamburguesas Mexicanas are also popular at many spots in Texas, so you've got options that don't require traveling to Mexico.