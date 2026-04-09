The Mexican Burger That Puts A Twist On The American Classic

Whether you eat it with ketchup, pickles, cheese, caramelized onions, or nothing at all, a burger is inherently part of traditional American cuisine. Other countries have their own versions of the beloved sandwich, and in Mexico, the hamburguesa Mexicana reign supreme. What sets this popular Mexican street food apart is the toppings that go on the patty.

Order a hamburguesa Mexicana (it translates to Mexican hamburger) in Mexico and expect to see a combination of fried ham or bacon, melted cheese, avocado or guacamole, pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce. Some variations might have pickled or fresh jalapeños, pickled red onions, pineapple, hot sauce, or a sauce made from ketchup and mayonnaise. The region you are in will dictate the toppings you'll be served.

The burger might be a traditional patty like you'd get in the States, made with Mexican-style chorizo, or a beef mixture containing bacon or cilantro. The torta, or sandwich, is typically served on a hoagie or burger bun. Sounds delicious, right?