Why Locals Say This Costco Location Is A Nightmare To Visit

We love a trip to Costco as much as the next person, but the store's atmosphere can be stressful at times. One particular location has gotten a bad rap for the poor experience it offers, at least according to customers who've had the displeasure of shopping there. On our list of Costco warehouses with the worst reviews is the loathed location in Issaquah, Washington, where customers are subjected to large crowds and bad service. The warehouse's proximity to the company's corporate headquarters apparently unleashes a new breed of entitled shopper, as characterized by a Costco member on Reddit who said, "Corporate visitors, I assume, walk around the store all the time, blocking aisles ... The arrogance throbs sometimes in that store."

Vibes are important to a shopping experience, but customer service is even more crucial. At the Issaquah Costco, members shouldn't expect white-glove service. A Yelp reviewer noted, "Every visit is frustrating due to consistently poor customer service. Most employees seem uninterested in helping and unwilling to do their jobs properly."

Big crowds also detract from the experience. One Facebook user asked, "Is anyone else maddened by the flow of shopping traffic in-store and the layout of the Issaquah location? It drives me INSANE!" In general, customers can try to avoid crowds at Costco by shopping in the middle of the week, preferably in the afternoon or the hour before closing time.