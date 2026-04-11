Want Restaurant-Quality Steak At Home? Season It Like Ruth's Chris Steak House
In 2016, Ruth's Chris Steak House gave away a few of its secrets for grilling the perfect steak courtesy of its official blog. While you probably won't be able to replicate the restaurant's high-tech broiling method at home (it uses a proprietary infrared broiler designed by owner Ruth Fertel herself), you can, at least, season your beef the way the steakhouse does.
According to the Ruth's Chris blog, all you need for restaurant-quality steak seasoning is kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. The blog explains that the salt contributes to the development of a crust on your steak and helps it retain water in the process, which makes the meat juicier. Cracked pepper, on the other hand, adds crunch and enhances the meaty flavor. Another seasoning trick Ruth's Chris uses to make its steaks so delicious is topping each cut with butter just before serving, a savory touch that imparts an extra boost of flavor.
Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't the only restaurant to take this "less is more" approach. Speaking with Mashed in 2026, grill master Silvio Correa of Silvio's House explained that what makes Brazilian steakhouse meat unforgettable is that it's traditionally seasoned with just sea salt, allowing the beef's natural flavors to be the star.
Tips for seasoning a restaurant-quality steak
Ruth's Chris Steak House recommends a simple salt-and-pepper steak seasoning, but getting restaurant-quality beef at home is also a matter of seasoning your steaks the right way. For starters, season the meat with salt the day before you cook it. The salt will pull moisture out of the meat via osmosis, but thanks to preplanning, there will be enough time for the salty juices to evenly reabsorb into the steak via diffusion. The drier surface gives you a better crust, while the reabsorbed juices make the steak more flavorful throughout.
America's Test Kitchen recommends using 1½ teaspoons of kosher salt for every pound of beef, but you can adjust the amount depending on your taste. If you're using fine table salt, err on the side of using less — the smaller crystals make it saltier than kosher salt even when used in equal amounts by volume. Season your steaks from about 12 inches high, just like Salt Bae would. It isn't just for show; the height allows your seasoning to fall more evenly on the meat, which in turn lets your steak develop a more even flavor and texture. From there, leave it uncovered in the fridge overnight so the surface can dry out even more.
Lastly, add black pepper to your steak just before cooking it. In a video posted to his personal YouTube account, J. Kenji Lopez-Alt explained that this allows the pepper to develop a slight sweetness and mild bitterness, which gives the steak a balanced flavor profile.