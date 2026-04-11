Want Restaurant-Quality Steak At Home? Season It Like Ruth's Chris Steak House

In 2016, Ruth's Chris Steak House gave away a few of its secrets for grilling the perfect steak courtesy of its official blog. While you probably won't be able to replicate the restaurant's high-tech broiling method at home (it uses a proprietary infrared broiler designed by owner Ruth Fertel herself), you can, at least, season your beef the way the steakhouse does.

According to the Ruth's Chris blog, all you need for restaurant-quality steak seasoning is kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. The blog explains that the salt contributes to the development of a crust on your steak and helps it retain water in the process, which makes the meat juicier. Cracked pepper, on the other hand, adds crunch and enhances the meaty flavor. Another seasoning trick Ruth's Chris uses to make its steaks so delicious is topping each cut with butter just before serving, a savory touch that imparts an extra boost of flavor.

Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't the only restaurant to take this "less is more" approach. Speaking with Mashed in 2026, grill master Silvio Correa of Silvio's House explained that what makes Brazilian steakhouse meat unforgettable is that it's traditionally seasoned with just sea salt, allowing the beef's natural flavors to be the star.