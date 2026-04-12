This 8,000-Year-Old Soup Contained An Ingredient You Can't Eat In The US

Humans have been making and eating soup for a very long time. Archaeologists have found evidence of tools that likely were used for soup as far back as 20,000 B.C. It's certainly an excellent way to prepare foods into a meal; boil what you've got in some hot water and enjoy the comforting, nourishing dish. One ingredient that some had access to 8,000 years ago in Mesopotamia was hippopotamus. Archaeologists unearthed evidence of hippo soup in this area that today encompasses areas of Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Iran dating back to 6,000 B.C. It's believed that sparrow meat, vegetables, lentils, herbs, and spices were also part of the recipe.

Regarding how this soup might have tasted, author Peter Hathaway Capstick once wrote, "It is my personal opinion that hippo meat is one of the finest of game foods ... the taste is mild, less than lamb and more than beef, slightly more marbled than usual venison. It tastes exactly like, well, hippo," via Meridian Star. In 1910, the New York Times described hippopotamus as "lake cow bacon," according to K2 Radio. But don't let your curiosity get you too excited to try hippo meat; because it is considered a type of bushmeat, it is banned in the United States. The animal is still used for food in their native West Africa, but indulging in these large water animals imposes plenty of risk; many people there have died or gotten very sick after eating infected hippo meat.