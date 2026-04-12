Customers Say This Steakhouse With Classic Old-Hollywood Style Has 10/10 Prime Rib

Due to its high cost and long cooking process, restaurants may feature prime rib as a special menu item, perhaps offered one night of the week. This is not the case at The Prime Rib in Baltimore, Washington D.C., and its multiple casino locations. At this classic, Old Hollywood-style steakhouse, prime rib is on the daily menu, and that's a good thing, because customers are crazy about it.

The Prime Rib is an upscale, self-proclaimed "civilized steakhouse." In addition to its roast prime rib, the restaurant offers USDA Prime steaks, lamb, veal, pork chops, and fresh seafood. Prime rib is a super tender, well-marbled cut of beef, sometimes referred to as a standing rib roast because of how it cooks "standing" on its ribs. Its reputation as a luxurious cut of meat rose during the mid-20th century, with a little help from Lawry's, another iconic chain that built its reputation on prime rib.

The Prime Rib has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews. A diner who reviewed the Baltimore location shared, "The food is outstanding. My prime rib was cooked to perfection, and the sides are large enough for three or four people." Another Google reviewer stated, "The ultimate steakhouse in Baltimore city ... I always get the NY strip, but everyone else loves the prime rib." An additional satisfied customer took to Google to write, "Prime rib and horseradish sauce. Legendary. End of story."