Customers Say This Steakhouse With Classic Old-Hollywood Style Has 10/10 Prime Rib
Due to its high cost and long cooking process, restaurants may feature prime rib as a special menu item, perhaps offered one night of the week. This is not the case at The Prime Rib in Baltimore, Washington D.C., and its multiple casino locations. At this classic, Old Hollywood-style steakhouse, prime rib is on the daily menu, and that's a good thing, because customers are crazy about it.
The Prime Rib is an upscale, self-proclaimed "civilized steakhouse." In addition to its roast prime rib, the restaurant offers USDA Prime steaks, lamb, veal, pork chops, and fresh seafood. Prime rib is a super tender, well-marbled cut of beef, sometimes referred to as a standing rib roast because of how it cooks "standing" on its ribs. Its reputation as a luxurious cut of meat rose during the mid-20th century, with a little help from Lawry's, another iconic chain that built its reputation on prime rib.
The Prime Rib has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews. A diner who reviewed the Baltimore location shared, "The food is outstanding. My prime rib was cooked to perfection, and the sides are large enough for three or four people." Another Google reviewer stated, "The ultimate steakhouse in Baltimore city ... I always get the NY strip, but everyone else loves the prime rib." An additional satisfied customer took to Google to write, "Prime rib and horseradish sauce. Legendary. End of story."
The Prime Rib's background and history
Brothers Buzz and Nick BeLer founded The Prime Rib in Baltimore in 1965. The fine dining establishment remains a family-owned business and upholds the 1940s Hollywood glam vibe it began with. The flagship restaurant has expanded to multiple locations. There's The Prime Rib in Washington D.C., as well as outposts inside Live! Casino and Hotels in Philadelphia, Hanover, Maryland, and Bossier City, Louisiana. Still, the owners pride themselves on a loyal customer base, declaring on The Prime Rib website, "It's because we create a space and experience they can trust in, again and again. The highest quality prime rib roasted on the bone to rosy perfection."
The Prime Rib's welcoming staff and elevated iteration of the midcentury supper club atmosphere have become a treasured part of Baltimore's history. Baltimore Magazine listed the steakhouse among the city's best restaurants in 2026. In addition to praising its standout steaks and cocktails, the magazine noted singular attributes of the eatery, like its 52-year veteran server, Aaron Day, who delights patrons with stories of Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali, and Maya Angelou stopping by for a meal. Or the live dinner music courtesy of a celebrated jazz trio, featuring musicians who have played with funk legend George Clinton.