Why Do Peanut Butter Cookies Often Have A Crisscross Pattern?
Whether your grandma, aunt, or neighbor made the batch of homemade peanut butter cookies, there are most likely some similarities between them all. Of course, a sweet-and-nutty flavor from the peanut butter and a crunchy exterior from the cooking time are common, but what about that crisscross pattern on the top? Well, there's actually a reason that goes beyond aesthetics for that trademark appearance.
If you've baked a batch of peanut butter cookies, you might contemplate whether making the crisscross pattern is worth the time. In theory, making the pattern flattens the cookie in the process, which benefits the dense dough. The technique also lends itself to even cooking across the cookie and crispness around the edges. Why don't other varieties of cookies require it then? It all comes down to the protein-rich peanut butter, one of the core ingredients in the batter, that prevents it from spreading and baking in the same way as chocolate chip cookies.
How to make a crisscross pattern and more tips for baking peanut butter cookies
Before you make the crisscross pattern, one important step is to use the exact right amount of flour, because the dough is already dense, as we mentioned. A scale is a surefire way to use the right amount of flour, but a measuring cup will do if used carefully. When the dough is ready and the balls are formed, make the crisscross pattern by lightly pressing a fork on top of the cookie. The cookies should be around two inches in width, so don't press too hard. When the cookies are ready to bake, a temperature of around 350 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal.
Try these tips with our three-ingredient peanut butter cookies that you can dig into in only 15 minutes. For an even easier option, check out our easy no-bake peanut butter cookies. They do require a few extra ingredients, but they come together just as quickly. Just allow the cookies to rest when they come out of the oven so they firm up.