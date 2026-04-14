Why Do Peanut Butter Cookies Often Have A Crisscross Pattern?

Whether your grandma, aunt, or neighbor made the batch of homemade peanut butter cookies, there are most likely some similarities between them all. Of course, a sweet-and-nutty flavor from the peanut butter and a crunchy exterior from the cooking time are common, but what about that crisscross pattern on the top? Well, there's actually a reason that goes beyond aesthetics for that trademark appearance.

If you've baked a batch of peanut butter cookies, you might contemplate whether making the crisscross pattern is worth the time. In theory, making the pattern flattens the cookie in the process, which benefits the dense dough. The technique also lends itself to even cooking across the cookie and crispness around the edges. Why don't other varieties of cookies require it then? It all comes down to the protein-rich peanut butter, one of the core ingredients in the batter, that prevents it from spreading and baking in the same way as chocolate chip cookies.