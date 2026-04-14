The Problem With Texas Roadhouse's Herb-Crusted Chicken

Among the many casual chain restaurants across the country, few have the passionate following of Texas Roadhouse. For more than three decades, it's served a mix of approachable steakhouse fare and down-home barbecue, paired with its handmade sides and iconic delicious rolls. Although it's hard to go wrong when selecting from the restaurant's menu, a few options unfortunately don't live up to the rest. A perfect example is the Herb-Crusted Chicken, which falls short of other Texas Roadhouse chicken specials our taste tester ranked in several ways.

It's important to be clear, as our reviewer notes, that nothing about this 260-calorie main course is particularly unpleasant. His main problem came down to, as he noted, "It's just not as fun as the menu's other chicken offerings." Nevertheless, the dish was also labeled "a bit boring" and was the driest of the six options sampled. It's also rarely a good sign when a garnish (in this case, a caramelized half lemon) is described as "the star of the dish."

Aside from the issues above, even without sides, the Herb-Crusted Chicken is far from healthy. It contains over half of the daily recommended cholesterol intake and a flat 50% of the recommended sodium at a whopping 1,210 milligrams. Despite the savory nature of the dish, it still also contains 8 grams of sugar. Even a substantial 47 grams of protein can't make up for these other downsides.