Texas Roadhouse Chicken Specials, Ranked Worst To Best

Calling a perfectly palatable dish the worst might be a little harsh, so instead I'll say that the Herb Crusted Chicken is the least interesting of the Texas Roadhouse chicken options. Listed on the menu as "a boneless, marinated chicken breast seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, then flame-grilled and served with a caramelized lemon for extra flavor," this dish is simply not something I'd order at a restaurant because it's a bit boring.

At 260 calories and a price tag of $15.49, the Herb Crusted Chicken is the most calorie-conscious chicken dish, while its price is in the mid-range compared to the rest of the dishes on this list. (There's only a $2 difference between the most and least expensive options here, so price isn't a major factor in these evaluations.) The taste itself is solid, with the spice blend offering a ton of flavor that's further accentuated by the smoky grilled notes. The caramelized half lemon is the star of the dish, though, as it lets you add more flavor at your own pace.

The chicken in this dish was the driest of the bunch, but it was still well worth eating, and the texture could very well be a one-off issue rather than a reflection of the recipe. In the end, the biggest knock on Texas Roadhouse's Herb Crusted Chicken is that it's just not as fun as the menu's other chicken offerings.