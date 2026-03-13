Texas Roadhouse Chicken Specials, Ranked Worst To Best
Texas Roadhouse might just be the most American restaurant chain this side of McDonald's. It was first launched more than 30 years ago in (of all places) Indiana, and it's still known and loved for its steaks, ribs, and those freshly made rolls that are so delicious, they've spawned copycat recipes for Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon honey butter. The portions are hearty, the sides are plentiful, and you can still get a bucket of Texas Roadhouse peanuts delivered to your table (though not every location will still allow you to toss the shells on the floor).
Given that the menu is brimming with so many meaty options, the chicken section can sometimes take a backseat to more exciting dishes. But Texas Roadhouse knows its way around poultry, and it proves it by offering six chicken specials: Country Fried, Smothered, Herb Crusted, Grilled Barbecue, Portobello Mushroom, and the chain's take on chicken fingers, Chicken Critters. I sampled all six and can confidently say, there isn't a bad option among them — but which is the best? Read on to find out which chicken dish should earn a spot in your next Texas Roadhouse order.
Methodology
I ordered each of Texas Roadhouse's six chicken dishes online and picked them up from my nearest location. Each dinner comes with two sides, but I wanted to focus on the chicken, so I photographed and sampled each of them individually. My evaluations were based on taste, texture, and the dish's overall cohesiveness. Texas Roadhouse was not aware of this review when preparing the food.
Herb Crusted Chicken
Calling a perfectly palatable dish the worst might be a little harsh, so instead I'll say that the Herb Crusted Chicken is the least interesting of the Texas Roadhouse chicken options. Listed on the menu as "a boneless, marinated chicken breast seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, then flame-grilled and served with a caramelized lemon for extra flavor," this dish is simply not something I'd order at a restaurant because it's a bit boring.
At 260 calories and a price tag of $15.49, the Herb Crusted Chicken is the most calorie-conscious chicken dish, while its price is in the mid-range compared to the rest of the dishes on this list. (There's only a $2 difference between the most and least expensive options here, so price isn't a major factor in these evaluations.) The taste itself is solid, with the spice blend offering a ton of flavor that's further accentuated by the smoky grilled notes. The caramelized half lemon is the star of the dish, though, as it lets you add more flavor at your own pace.
The chicken in this dish was the driest of the bunch, but it was still well worth eating, and the texture could very well be a one-off issue rather than a reflection of the recipe. In the end, the biggest knock on Texas Roadhouse's Herb Crusted Chicken is that it's just not as fun as the menu's other chicken offerings.
Grilled BBQ Chicken
For $14.49 and at just 300 calories, you can ditch the herbs and get a half of a chicken breast absolutely slathered in thick barbecue sauce. Like the Herb Crusted Chicken and every other item on this list, the serving size is hearty without being ostentatious. If you're a big eater, this dish and the accompanying sides will fill you up, but if you prefer a smaller portion, you'll likely end up with a comfortable amount of leftovers.
The grilled chicken has a lovely smoky note that is enhanced by a thick, sweet-and-smoky sauce. I appreciate that Texas Roadhouse doesn't skimp when it comes to the sauce. I enjoy dipping anything I can, but the vast majority of this slice of chicken didn't require any extra lubrication. The meat was moist and tender, and on the whole, there's nothing to object to here if you're looking for a simple grilled barbecue chicken dish. Still, simple doesn't stand out, so while Texas Roadhouse's Grilled BBQ Chicken is tasty, it's perhaps not worth ordering when there are more exciting options available.
Smothered Chicken
The Smothered Chicken from Texas Roadhouse features a grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and your choice of melted Jack cheese or made-from-scratch gravy. When ordering online, you're given the option of adding brown gravy, cream gravy, or Jack cheese, while the mushrooms and onions can be removed. I opted for both brown gravy and Jack cheese.
At $15.99 and 300 calories, the Smothered Chicken is a touch more expensive than the BBQ and Herb Crusted dishes, but a whole lot more fun. Once again, the chicken was tender and juicy, with a smoky, grilled flavor that was undeniably present without being overpowering. The mushrooms and onions were heaped atop the meat and completely covered in both gravy and cheese, allowing each bite to be equal parts chicken and toppings.
If not for the number-one dish on this list, this one would have ranked higher. But in comparison, it doesn't bring the same level of flavor as the winner. It's tasty, but making a small addition to another dish can turn it into an elevated version of this one, which is definitely saying something.
Country Fried Chicken
I tend to think of chicken as the healthier option when faced with a menu brimming with steak and ribs, but Country Fried Chicken is here to dispute that notion. Containing 500 calories and priced at $15.49, this dish is classic comfort food, and tasty in its simplicity: It's a hand-battered chicken breast that's fried and served topped with cream gravy.
Making the best fried chicken requires mastering a delicate balance: It's important to add an even coating of breading across the entire piece of meat, and also to ensure that coating is not too thick. Thankfully, Texas Roadhouse is skilled in the art of frying chicken. The crispy, crunchy breading covers every surface of the chicken, but it is still thin enough to let the meat shine through. As a takeout order, my gravy was served on the side, and what a portion it was. I could have topped three full dinners with the amount of gravy, and that's no complaint.
While the chicken on its own is plenty tasty, the gravy elevates this dish into the top half of the list. It's thick, peppery, and smooth. Not only did it work great on the chicken, but I also found myself dipping steak fries – one of the best sides at Texas Roadhouse – into it as I enjoyed my meal. If you enjoy country fried chicken, you should know that Texas Roadhouse does the dish right. It's absolutely worthy of a spot on your plate.
Chicken Critters
I debated long and hard about whether to flip-flop the Country Fried Chicken with the Chicken Critters. Ultimately, I decided that the versatility of the Chicken Critters — Texas Roadhouse's version of chicken tenders — was enough to move it up a spot.
Containing 480 calories and priced at $14.49, the Chicken Critters are all white meat chicken that's fried in the same style as the Country Fried Chicken. You can choose up to two sauces to pair with the dish from the following list: barbecue, honey mustard, hot Sauce, mild sauce, and ranch. I chose the barbecue and the ranch, so my toddler wouldn't accidentally find his way to a hot sauce.
My serving contained eight good-sized critters, each fried to a crisp. Dipping sauces are fun and if you're craving Texas Roadhouse's gravy, I'm sure you could swap it in for one of the sauces for a small additional fee. Whether you're looking for finger food or just the ability to change up the flavor profile with each bite, you'll likely enjoy Texas Roadhouse's tender, juicy, and perfectly crispy Chicken Critters.
Portobello Mushroom Chicken
The Portobello Mushroom Chicken from Texas Roadhouse is extremely similar to its Smothered Chicken, especially if you order the latter with gravy as I did. Still, the differences between the two dishes are enough to push the portobello version to the top spot.
Priced at $16.49, this is the most expensive chicken dish on the menu, but well worth the extra coin. The 430-calorie dish is comprised of a grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with portobello mushroom sauce, Jack cheese, and parmesan cheese. Different from the brown gravy I chose for the Smothered Chicken, Texas Roadhouse's portobello mushroom sauce is richer in flavor thanks to thicker, meatier slices of mushrooms. The parmesan also adds a nutty, savory note that plays especially well with the mushrooms, while minced parsley adds a fresh, herbal element that further elevates the dish. The only thing missing is the sautéed onions that would turn this into the Smothered Chicken, and that would be easy enough to request.
On a menu filled with delicious chicken dishes, the Portobello Mushroom Chicken stands above the rest. It's the perfect marriage of a well-cooked chicken breast and a host of toppings that complement one another. If you're in the mood for chicken, add requesting this dish to your personal rules for eating at Texas Roadhouse.