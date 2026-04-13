Costco's Hottest New Foods Of 2026 You Need To Try ASAP
Change is constant on the shelves of Costco warehouses. Sure, Costco always stocks certain staples, like its bakery muffins and other classics among the best Costco foods under $10. But outside of its permanent inventory, something that first showed up in, say, June could very well be gone before the end of the year. Of course, because so many items are rotating on and off of Costco shelves, there's always something new in stock during any given week.
Each of the following is one of the most exciting new food items available at Costco stores between the start of 2026 and the time of this article's writing. For an item to qualify — beyond a Costco debut during the first three-plus months of 2026 — it had to have amassed a fair amount of positive feedback online, and still be available on the shelves of at least some Costco warehouses at the time of writing. Based on those criteria, this list compiles the hottest new foods of 2026 that anyone with an active Costco card will want to track down and try as soon as possible.
Built Sour Puff Protein Snacks
People's love of protein-packed everything was a trend as far back as 2023. Rather than dissipate, it was as strong as ever at the start of 2026. Accordingly, plenty of protein-rich snacks have hit Costco shelves for as long as the trend has remained influential. The Built brand is responsible for a 14-bar two-pack of Brownie Batter and Coconut protein bars that started showing up at Costco in 2024 and soon became a fixture of its protein bar aisle. In March of 2026, the selection of Built products at the warehouse chain grew upon the debut of its Sour Puff Protein Snacks.
Specifically, Costco sells a two-pack of Built's Blue Razz Blast and Sweet Peach Punch Sour Puffs. Not everyone who's tried them, for what it's worth, has enjoyed them, but there are numerous fans of the Sour Puffs who have had great things to say about them. Those for whom protein bars are a regular indulgence, for example, have appreciated the novelty of a new kind of protein snack. Fans of the peach flavor specifically have compared its flavor to that of peach rings candy. "Just had one for the first time today — blue razz — and was genuinely surprised by how good it was," wrote one user on Reddit. "If these count as protein bars, then it's easily the best protein bar I've ever had."
JiMMYBAR! Creatine Functional Protein Bar Variety Pack
Since grocery stores had long since become saturated with products advertising their high protein content by 2026, plenty of protein snack brands started coming up with creative ways to set themselves apart from the pack — Built's Sour Puffs are just one among numerous examples. The Jimmybar brand, stylized JiMMYBAR!, is distinct for advertising not just a 20-gram dose of protein, but a 5-gram dose of creatine as well.
In March of 2026, Costco warehouses nationwide started carrying a 14-count box of half Chocolate Peanut Butter bars and half Double Fudge Brownie bars produced by Jimmybar. Protein bar reviewers across social media have praised Jimmybar's products with glowing reviews. A YouTuber attempting to review as many protein bars as possible, for instance, described the Peanut Butter bar's flavor as less chemically than that of most protein bars, rating it an 8.9 out of 10. One TikTok reviewer, meanwhile, described Jimmybars as the best protein bars she had ever tasted. "For someone who buys 2-3 protein bar a day and have tried all flavors from all brands this [h]as to be the best bar yet. The fact it has creatine as well is mind blowing," wrote one reviewer on Instagram. "10/10 blew my expectations."
Nurri Protein Coffee Shake
Nurri has become one of the defining brands of Costco's inventory of protein-rich food products. The core Nurri product is a canned milk shake with 30 grams of protein, available in an array of flavors. Costco warehouses have carried Chocolate Nurri milk shakes since at least 2024 and introduced flavors like strawberry and vanilla in the ensuing years. In March of 2026, a coffee flavor started popping up at Costco stores, bolstering the existing selection of Nurri milk shakes with a caffeinated option.
Costco packs of Nurri Coffee milk shakes contain 16 cans, each with 80 grams of caffeine. At least one Costco member familiar with both the chocolate and vanilla flavors claimed that coffee is tastier by a wide margin. One group particularly excited about the new flavor are those who already used Nurri milkshakes as a sort of coffee creamer replacement, and are now able to omit the coffee-making step of their morning routine. "Bought these already and they're 100% worth it and my new favorite," wrote one Reddit user. "Don't taste nearly as artificial as the other flavors."
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry
One key purpose of Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is to keep prices low. There are few sections at Costco more impacted by the Kirkland Signature brand than the bakery department. There, customers can find deals like eight large muffins for $8, or 12 classic butter croissants for just under $6. Bolstering Costco's selection of baked goods in March of 2026 was the addition of a Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry.
The cost of Costco's Peaches and Cream Pastry box, for what it's worth, is more in line with its pricier danishes than, say, its muffins — eight Peaches and Cream Pastries total just over $13. That said, there are plenty of Costco shoppers who find them well worth the price. One popular food blogger found them particularly tasty after warming them up. An online food reviewer, meanwhile, found his first Peaches and Cream Pastry above average at room temperature, before rating the product an impressive 9 out of 10 after heating a second one up in a toaster. "These are quite good. Better than the bon appetit or hostess pastries found in gas stations," wrote a Reddit poster. "There's an interesting texture and flavor of the bread and it's good both microwaved or cold. Would buy again."
Kirkland Signature Almond Croissant Pastry
Costco, it's safe to say, is the best place to buy croissants between Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's. It's hardly surprising, then, that Costco has introduced flavored croissants from time to time, iterating on one of the most popular items in its bakery department. In January of 2026, a Kirkland Signature Almond Croissant Pastry became the latest croissant to hit the shelves of Costco bakeries. Technically, Costco first debuted the Almond Croissant Pastry in 2025, but that was more of a soft launch — it seemed to disappear almost as soon as it hit store shelves, with commenters online sharing that they found it unavailable within just a week or two of its earliest appearances. A few months into 2026, Almond Croissant Pastries were still well-stocked, allowing a much larger number of customers to try them for the first time.
The addition of "pastry" to the end of the product's name is likely due to a round form factor, as opposed to a crescent shape. Nevertheless, they're made with the same layered, flaky dough as classic croissants. As is the case with a number of other Costco baked goods, fans of the Almond Croissant Pastries recommend warming them up in the air fryer or microwave before eating for maximum enjoyment. At least one member described it as far and way their favorite Costco pastry. "Better than our local bakeries," wrote one Reddit user. "Amazing! Even more delicious when warmed up a bit."
Mavens Vietnamese Coffee Ice Cream
Mavens Creamery's pints of creative ice cream flavors are among 11 "Shark Tank" products available on Costco shelves. Perhaps the most notable Mavens ice cream previously stocked in Costco warehouses is its Durian flavor. In March of 2026, Mavens began offering a considerably less divisive Southeast Asian-inspired product upon the debut of its Vietnamese Coffee ice cream in Costco stores.
Costco sells Mavens Vietnamese Coffee ice cream in a semi-bulk quantity, pairing two pints in one package for about $16. For those unfamiliar, what makes Vietnamese Coffee distinct is its strength and the inclusion of condensed milk — for the former, the ice cream uses Robusta coffee beans, and the latter is indeed one of its key ingredients. Accordingly, fans of the product have described it as rich, and its coffee flavor as bold. It's worth noting that some of those who have enjoyed the product have pointed out its 119-milligram caffeine content per ⅔-cup serving, which is quite a bit higher than most other coffee ice creams. "I'll be real — I'm usually not a coffee ice cream person (I'm not even a big coffee drinker). But after one bite? Officially converted," wrote a reviewer on Instagram. "The coffee flavor is bold without being overpowering, and the creamy condensed milk smooths everything out perfectly. It's rich, balanced, and dangerously good. New favorite unlocked."
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink Variety Pack
Kirkland Signature-branded beverages that mimic name-brand alternatives are in ample supply at Costco warehouses. The makers of Kirkland Signature vodka, in one notable example, use the same spring water as Grey Goose vodka, leading to frequent comparisons between the two. In the non-alcoholic beverage department, Costco's Kirkland Signature sparkling water is adjacent to LaCroix in taste, with some even preferring Costco's version. Even though Costco has produced these and many other proprietary beverages for years, it wasn't until March of 2026 that Costco debuted a Kirkland Signature energy drink.
The new Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drinks are packaged in a 24-can variety pack of Orange, Peach, and Tropical flavors. Each 12-ounce can contains 200 milligrams of caffeine and zero sugar. Its composition has been compared to Celsius, whereas the peach flavor has been described as closer to that of a Peach Red Bull. Flavor aside, one reason Costco members are particularly excited about the Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink Variety Pack is its price point, equivalent to about $1 per can. "As someone who hates the taste of Celsius, these taste very nice," wrote one Reddit user.
Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce
While nothing quite rivals the value of the iconic $5 Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken, Costco produces plenty of additional ready-to-eat chicken products that are well worth purchasing. Its frozen bag of Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks, for example, is a chicken nugget alternative. Costco further bolstered its chicken selection in January of 2026 with the addition of Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings with Classic Buffalo Sauce to the freezer aisle.
Just like the Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks, the new Kirkland Signature wings are pre-cooked, and simply require heating in an oven or air fryer. The buffalo sauce that accompanies them is packaged separately, so the wings can either be tossed in the included sauce once cooked, or served with a different accompaniment of the purchaser's choice. Costco customers have praised the quality of the wings prepared in both the air fryer and oven, comparing them favorably to Walmart's house-brand frozen chicken wings. One poster online, meanwhile, claimed that they're more consistent than the equivalent product from Foster Farms. "These are as good as the purdue ones they had in the freezers," wrote a user on Reddit. "Solid 9/10 for frozen wings & you dont even need to hit em with sauce."
Chef Hak's Grilled Chicken with Power Veggies
Pre-made foods at Costco can range from indulgent, seriously unhealthy fare to products that genuinely manage to balance quality ingredients with convenience. The Chef Hak's brand — named after MasterChef contestant Sharone Hakman — is clearly trying to position its frozen bag of Grilled Chicken with Power Veggies in the latter category. Its list of ingredients consists of just broccoli, lightly seasoned chicken, Brussels sprouts, chickpeas, edamame, kale, spices, and avocado oil.
When Chef Hak's Grilled Chicken with Power Veggies debuted at Costco in January of 2026, a fair number of connoisseurs of quick, health-oriented foods had great things to say about it. One food reviewer rated it a 5 out of 5 possible stars, albeit after adding her own hot honey to make up for a scarcity of flavor. While other customers have agreed with the notion that it's a bit light on seasoning, some of those same people have praised its nutritional content and ease of preparation. "I LOVE IT!" wrote a user on Reddit. "Nutrient dense, low calorie. it's bland but that's perfect because you can add whatever your fave seasoning is & you get veggie + protein. Works for meal prepping."
Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth
Ramen has come a long way in American grocery stores. Once upon a time, it's fair to say most Americans thought the cheap, bagged stovetop ramen made by the likes of Nissin and Maruchan was synonymous with ramen. Now, not only has the quality of instant ramen improved, but it's possible to find grocery store products that more closely approximate a big ol' bowl of ramen from a restaurant that specializes in the stuff. One such item is Costco's own Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Ramen Broth, which the warehouse chain introduced in March of 2026.
In a video about the Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Broth, one prominent Costco reviewer took note of the fact that the its ingredients were relatively clean for a pre-made food product. After trying it, he praised its indulgent fattiness and well-executed flavor before landing on a 10 out of 10 rating. While most of those responding to his review had yet to try it themselves, the mere prospect of pre-made tonkotsu ramen broth at Costco generated more than 200 comments in just one Reddit thread. "Bought some today and it's delicious," wrote one commenter on Reddit. "I can drink it right out of the carton."
Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles
Instant noodles are no longer synonymous with cheap and unhealthy. One of the leading producers of a more elevated take on instant grocery store noodles is celebrity chef David Chang's Momofuku brand. Costco's first daliance with Momofuku was the addition of the company's spicy chili oil to store shelves in 2024, complete with a Costco-appropriate extra-large jar. In January of 2026, Costco introduced a Momofuku instant noodle product for the first time, stocking 12-packs of Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles in select warehouses.
One popular Costco account played to the food trends of the day and spotlighted the Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles' 10 grams of protein — that number may not be groundbreaking, but it's higher than usual, at least, for an instant noodle product. They also highlighted its lack of artificial flavors. Meanwhile, a prominent online food reviewer rated the product an 8.5 out of 10, describing its simplicity as an ideal canvas for outside ingredients. "They're pretty good!" wrote a commenter on Reddit. "The sauce packets on their own aren't enough flavor, so I always add chili crunch, and that does the trick. Also mix in some veggies like bok choy, edamame, green onion, and corn."
Methodology
The first step in determining the hottest new Costco food items during the first quarter-ish of 2026 was finding as many products as possible that debuted at Costco stores between January 1 and the start of April. Those products were compiled from discussions of new items on the Costco subreddit, Instagram accounts dedicated to Costco finds, and a general Google search for new Costco items.
From that initial group, a product was disqualified if most of the people discussing it online found it subpar; or if it was either no longer available or seemingly on its way out of Costco's rotation at the time of this article's writing. Products that were seldom discussed — even after taking into account that something new to Costco may have been reviewed in a non-Costco context — likewise did not make the cut. Every item that made the final list, therefore, was both well-received by most or many of those who tried it, and was readily available at some or most Costcos during the first week of April 2026.