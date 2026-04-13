Costco's Hottest New Foods Of 2026 You Need To Try ASAP

Change is constant on the shelves of Costco warehouses. Sure, Costco always stocks certain staples, like its bakery muffins and other classics among the best Costco foods under $10. But outside of its permanent inventory, something that first showed up in, say, June could very well be gone before the end of the year. Of course, because so many items are rotating on and off of Costco shelves, there's always something new in stock during any given week.

Each of the following is one of the most exciting new food items available at Costco stores between the start of 2026 and the time of this article's writing. For an item to qualify — beyond a Costco debut during the first three-plus months of 2026 — it had to have amassed a fair amount of positive feedback online, and still be available on the shelves of at least some Costco warehouses at the time of writing. Based on those criteria, this list compiles the hottest new foods of 2026 that anyone with an active Costco card will want to track down and try as soon as possible.