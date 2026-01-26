11 Shark Tank Food Products You Can Find On Costco Shelves

Due to differences between regional markets, you can't find the same products at every Costco warehouse. So, even after taking into account each individual Costco's massive size, the range of items available chain-wide is far greater than what could ever be contained in a single store. Amidst the countless food products on Costco shelves are a fair number of brands that fans of ABC's business investing reality show "Shark Tank" will recognize.

For what it's worth, not every "Shark Tank" product takes off. Sometimes, meanwhile, brands find success even after failing to secure an investment from one of the Sharks. Ultimately, a "Shark Tank" appearance is one step in a longer journey, and distribution at Costco is as good of a sign as any that a business is thriving. Whether or not it was an on-air success, each of the following 11 food products once featured in a "Shark Tank" episode can now be found in Costco stores.