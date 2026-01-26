11 Shark Tank Food Products You Can Find On Costco Shelves
Due to differences between regional markets, you can't find the same products at every Costco warehouse. So, even after taking into account each individual Costco's massive size, the range of items available chain-wide is far greater than what could ever be contained in a single store. Amidst the countless food products on Costco shelves are a fair number of brands that fans of ABC's business investing reality show "Shark Tank" will recognize.
For what it's worth, not every "Shark Tank" product takes off. Sometimes, meanwhile, brands find success even after failing to secure an investment from one of the Sharks. Ultimately, a "Shark Tank" appearance is one step in a longer journey, and distribution at Costco is as good of a sign as any that a business is thriving. Whether or not it was an on-air success, each of the following 11 food products once featured in a "Shark Tank" episode can now be found in Costco stores.
Fishwife tinned fish
The raison d'être behind the Fishwife brand is the production of high-quality, sustainably caught, amply flavored tinned fish. Founder Becca Millstein was inspired by elevated tins of fish found in Europe, and decided to bring the concept to the U.S. When Fishwife appeared on "Shark Tank," Millstein was able to land a $350,000 deal with Lori Greiner and Candace Nelson.
However, it seems unlikely that deal went through, based on a lack of documentation in the episode's wake. There's also no mention of "Shark Tank" on the company website. Adding to the tumult, Millstein filed a lawsuit against co-founder and successful comic Caroline Goldfarb over a business asset dispute not long after appearing on "Shark Tank."
Nevertheless, Fishwife thrived, eventually earning a spot in Costco stores. In typical Costco fashion, Fishwife products are packaged in bulk — whereas single tins are available at chains like Sprouts, Costco sells three-packs. Both albacore tuna in spicy olive oil and smoked rainbow trout can be found on Costco shelves.
Poppi sodas
Interested in coming up with a healthier alternative to sugary soda, Allison Ellsworth first formulated a proprietary blend of fruit juice, prebiotics, and sparkling water in 2016. Two years later and nine months into a pregnancy, Ellsworth and her husband pitched her soft drink company — then called Mother, now called Poppi, following a 2020 rebrand — on an episode of "Shark Tank." While the only Shark interested was Rohan Oza, they ended up inking a $400,000 deal.
Following Poppi's "Shark Tank" success in 2018 and rebrand in 2020, the soda alternative ended up in chain stores ranging from Whole Foods to Walmart. Poppi even found a sizable customer base online, becoming the best-selling soda on Amazon in 2023. At Costco, Poppi is typically sold in variety packs, each containing 15 cans, equally divided into three flavors. For the holiday season, Costco also stocked 15-packs of just a Cranberry Fizz flavor. As healthier soda alternatives have grown in prominence, Poppi has become one of the trend's leaders, supported by its availability in Costco warehouses.
Mush oatmeal and protein bars
The flagship product produced by Mush — often stylized MUSH — is ready-to-eat overnight oatmeal. Whereas standard oatmeal is prepared with hot water, overnight oats are left to soak at cold temperatures. Brand founders Ashley Thompson and Katherine Thomas pitched their prepackaged, flavored, overnight oat concept on "Shark Tank" in 2017, attracting the interest of a few of the Sharks. They ended up closing on a deal with Mark Cuban for $300,000.
Similar to Poppi, Mush found its way onto the shelves of a variety of stores, ranging from Sprouts to Target. Since "Shark Tank," the brand also expanded its range of products to include oat-based protein bars. Unsurprisingly, Costco only stocks multi-packs of Mush oatmeal. In the past, three-flavor eight-packs could be found at standard Costcos. More recently, three-flavor 12-packs became available in Business Centers. Also in the refrigerator aisle are mini Mush protein bars, sold in two-flavor 20-packs.
Kodiak pancake & waffle mix
By the time Kodiak appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2014, the brand had technically already been in business for decades. Its earliest incarnation dates back to 1982, though at that time company co-founder Joel Clark was simply selling pancake mix, made from his grandfather's signature recipe, to his neighbors out of a red wagon. Come "Shark Tank," Kodiak had already found some success, securing a distribution deal with Target stores. As a result, Clark and business partner Cameron Smith sought a sizable $500,000 investment. Ultimately, they found the terms they were offered by a few of the sharks unfavorable, and walked away from "Shark Tank" no richer than they started.
Kodiak's lack of a "Shark Tank" deal, however, was no hindrance to the brand's success. Today, its signature whole-grain, protein-rich pancake & waffle mix — in addition to protein bars, oatmeal, and even more breakfast products — is stocked online and in plenty of grocery stores nationwide. Costco keeps things simple, offering members a heftier-than-usual 4.5-pound box of the Kodiak brand's flagship pancake & waffle mix.
Incredifulls pizza cupcakes
Business owners Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jiminez-Meggiato pitched The Pizza Cupcake on a 2021 episode of "Shark Tank." As its name made explicitly clear, the business' sole offering at that point was a bite-size, cupcake-shaped, pizza snack, packaged frozen. After fielding offers from a few of the sharks, Meggiato and Jiminez-Meggiato accepted a $125,000 from Lori Greiner.
In the years following its "Shark Tank" appearance, The Pizza Cupcake landed in stores across the U.S. Then, in May 2025, the business debuted a new name: Incredifulls. Pizza cupcakes remained Incredifulls' backbone, but joining its product lineup after the name change was egg & cheese breakfast bites.
A fair number of Costco stores started getting pepperoni pizza cupcakes in stock right around the time of the Incredifulls rebrand. Since then, the availability of pizza cupcakes at Costco warehouses has become scarcer. They do, however, remain on Costco shelves in certain markets, largely concentrated in and around California's Bay Area.
Slate canned lattes and protein shakes
On a 2020 episode of "Shark Tank," Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky introduced the Sharks to Slate. Whereas chocolate milk is a common childhood treat, they realized two big factors holding back chocolate milk enjoyment in adulthood are high sugar content and lactose. As sugar-avoidant, protein-loving, lactose-intolerant millennials, they came up with a lactose-free chocolate milk formula, boasting nine grams of sugar and 17 grams of protein. The Sharks, it turned out, found the taste of Slate off-putting across the board. Lubin and Belinsky left with zero offers.
Between the episode filming, and its airing a year later, however, Slate had already changed its formula, presumably to enhance its flavor. The new-look Slate thrived, earning a place on the shelves of not just standard grocery stores but gyms and fitness centers too. Slate even partnered with the UFC. Slate products sold at Costco have varied over time — when the "Shark Tank" drink first arrived at Costco, it was an espresso-based, caffeinated chocolate milk. More recently, mocha latte cans and cans of caffeine-free chocolate milk have popped up on Costco shelves, both in 16-packs.
Jackson's chips
The impetus for Scott and Megan Reamer creating their Jackson's chip company was their son, Jackson, requiring a high-fat diet to address a serious medical issue. That led to them preparing potato chips with coconut oil at home. Coconut oil-fried potato and tortilla chips then became the basis for the Jackson's brand. At the time of its "Shark Tank" episode, in 2017, it was called Jackson's Honest, and its products were already distributed to a number of major grocery stores. On the strength of that established success, the Reamers inked a hefty deal with Rohan Oza for $1.25 million.
In the years since, more than just the brand's name has changed. Now, rather than coconut oil, all Jackson's chips are prepared with avocado oil. Plus, tortilla chips are no longer a part of its product lineup, but in their place are veggie straws. Costco carries just one Jackson's product: sea salt-seasoned sweet potato chips. They're packaged in large, but not exorbitant, 16-ounce bags.
Brazi Bites Brazilian cheese bread and blueberry waffles
Brazi Bites' "Shark Tank" episode aired in 2015. Cameron MacMullin and Junea Rocha — the latter of whom is Brazilian — introduced the Sharks to Brazilian cheese bread, referred to in Portuguese as pão de queijo. Living in Portland, Rocha missed enjoying pão de queijo as she used to in Brazil, so she co-founded Brazi Bites in order to bring the snack to U.S. supermarkets. The brand's forward trajectory at that point earned it a $200,000 offer from Lori Greiner, though the deal never actually closed in the episode's wake.
Nevertheless, Brazi Bites thrived after "Shark Tank." One major way the brand changed was by significantly expanding its line of products. Flavors of cheese breads, for example, grew beyond a default cheddar & parmesan to include options like garlic and everything seasoning. Three kinds of frozen waffles also joined the Brazi Bites lineup. Standard cheddar & parmesan Brazi Bites have been a staple of Costco's freezer aisles at various points, though they tend to stick around on limited-time bases. That said, blueberry waffles are also available on Costco shelves in seven states.
Nuchas empanadas
In its New York City home, the Nuchas empanada brand garnered a loyal customer base through kiosk, cart, and food truck sales. On "Shark Tank," in 2019, founder Ariel Barbouth sought an investment geared specifically toward expanding the company's wholesale capabilities. While a couple of the Sharks floated sizable offers, Barbouth walked away without a deal, finding their terms unfavorable.
After leaving "Shark Tank" none the richer, Nuchas successfully expanded both its retail footprint and wholesale production all the same. On the retail side of things, Nuchas became part of the food lineup at Yankee Stadium, in just one example of its growth. Online customers, meanwhile, can order empanadas in bulk or through a standard webstore — though even the webstore requires a six empanada minimum, at about a $40 price point. Costco, meanwhile, sells Nuchas empanadas exclusively online, in quantities that practically qualify as wholesale. Costco customers can choose between an all-meat option, a veggie option, and a variety option. They all include four empanada six-packs, retailing for $119.99.
Safe Catch canned tuna
Safe Catch has earned a spot among the highest quality tuna brands, and what really makes it stand out from the rest is its regulation of mercury levels. Any fish identified to contain excessive mercury content is withheld from the company's canned tuna production. Despite that competitive advantage, on Safe Catch's 2016 "Shark Tank" episode, founders Sean Wittenberg and Bryan Boches leave with no deal.
As it turns out — perhaps boosted a bit by the exposure granted by its "Shark Tank" appearance — Safe Catch went on to thrive. The company's full range of sustainably caught products now includes cans, standard pouches, and flavored pouches. Plus, its range of seafood has expanded to include salmon and trout. On the distribution end, supermarkets from Walmart to Sprouts now carry Safe Catch products. As is typical for the chain, Costco keeps it simple, offering just six-packs of 5-ounce wild yellowfin tuna steak cans.
Mavens Creamery ice cream
Sisters Gwen and Christine Nguyen present their ice cream brand, Mavens Creamery, on "Shark Tank" in an episode that first aired in 2019. At the time of filming, the brand's flagship product was an ice cream sandwich/French macaron hybrid. The uniqueness of that idea was enough to win an offer from Barbara Corcoran. The Nguyens accepted it at the time, but backed out once it came time to nail down specifics. Nevertheless, "Shark Tank" remains a part of the Mavens Creamery story, which persists into the present day.
While Mavens Creamery still produces ice cream macaron sandwiches, pushed much more prominently by the brand are regular old, 14-ounce, near-pints of ice cream. That said, setting Mavens apart from its competitors are unique flavors inspired by Chinese and Thai desserts, like black sesame, pandan, and durian. At Costco, various Mavens ice creams have cycled in and out of stock.
Pandan ice cream, for instance, popped up on Costco shelves in March 2025, whereas black sesame ice cream was available that November. In January 2026, meanwhile, Mavens restocked its Durian flavor at Costcos in the Northeast and California's Bay Area. Just which Mavens flavors are available at a given Costco, then, can vary based on time and location. In any case, at Costcos that do carry Mavens, expect to find something a little left field of standard American ice cream flavors.