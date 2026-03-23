The 25 Best Sides To Serve With Prime Rib

When it comes to large cuts of beef, none is more destined to anchor the center of a holiday table or special occasion than the prime rib. Sometimes called a standing rib roast, prime rib is typically one of the first cuts from the cow and consists of meat from ribs six through 12. This means that if you purchase an entire prime rib, it would contain seven ribs. These rib bones are an important part of the roast, helping lock in the juices and the flavor.

You can expect prime rib to be an extremely tender cut of meat that is marbled throughout with fat. This gives it a rich, luscious, buttery taste when it's cooked. There's also a simplicity to cooking prime rib because it doesn't require you to babysit it all day. Instead, you can cook it low and slow and then sear it at the end for a nice crust. The only thing that can make it even better is the perfect side dish.

Once the prime rib is cooked and ready to be served, it often rests impressively on a platter or serving board — the kind of appearance that deserves just the right kind of side dishes adorning it. Below, we explore which sides pair best with prime rib, either complementing its richness and flavor or balancing that buttery goodness with just the right amount of acidity. Here are the top 25 side dishes that pair well with prime rib.