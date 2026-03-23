The 25 Best Sides To Serve With Prime Rib
When it comes to large cuts of beef, none is more destined to anchor the center of a holiday table or special occasion than the prime rib. Sometimes called a standing rib roast, prime rib is typically one of the first cuts from the cow and consists of meat from ribs six through 12. This means that if you purchase an entire prime rib, it would contain seven ribs. These rib bones are an important part of the roast, helping lock in the juices and the flavor.
You can expect prime rib to be an extremely tender cut of meat that is marbled throughout with fat. This gives it a rich, luscious, buttery taste when it's cooked. There's also a simplicity to cooking prime rib because it doesn't require you to babysit it all day. Instead, you can cook it low and slow and then sear it at the end for a nice crust. The only thing that can make it even better is the perfect side dish.
Once the prime rib is cooked and ready to be served, it often rests impressively on a platter or serving board — the kind of appearance that deserves just the right kind of side dishes adorning it. Below, we explore which sides pair best with prime rib, either complementing its richness and flavor or balancing that buttery goodness with just the right amount of acidity. Here are the top 25 side dishes that pair well with prime rib.
Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes
Potatoes are a natural accompaniment to prime rib. Creamy, cheesy dauphinoise potatoes are no exception. This dish pairs well with a rich, decadent meat like prime rib. You can even cook the potatoes in individual ramekins to elevate the dish for a special occasion or a holiday celebration. Plus, if you add thyme to your potatoes and to your prime rib seasoning, the two will create a really cohesive menu. That said, dauphinoise potatoes are made in the oven, so if you don't have a double oven, you may want to choose a side dish that is made on the stovetop.
Recipe: Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes
One-Pot Spinach And Feta Mac And Cheese
If you're looking for a creamy dish that's made on the stovetop while your prime rib is in the oven, spinach and feta mac and cheese may be the answer. Not only will you and the other diners be treated to a velvety cheese sauce, but this dish also includes a fresh vegetable and a starch — arguably the ideal combination for a nice, juicy slab of prime rib. Plus, the crumbled feta on top will add that tangy, acidic taste you need to balance the richness of the prime rib. To ensure a top-quality taste from your feta, opt for a block of feta rather than a pre-crumbled version.
Homemade Steakhouse Wedge Salad
Nothing is more pleasing to the palate than a thoughtfully-made wedge salad and a juicy slab of prime rib. Not only does a salad of this caliber offer a fresh element to your meal, but the briny, umami flavor of the blue dressing is just what you need to help cut through the fattiness of prime rib. The homemade blue cheese dressing can be made ahead of time, meaning very little prep is needed on the day, so you can focus on serving a top-notch prime rib.
Recipe: Homemade Steakhouse Wedge Salad
Creamy Mushroom Risotto
Risotto is a naturally upscale dish, and when combined with mushrooms, it makes an ideal accompaniment for prime rib. After all, the rich savory flavors of mushrooms go naturally with beef, especially when the meat is seasoned assertively. Plus, risotto's creamy mouth feel blends well with the marbled texture of prime rib. Just make sure you plan ahead because this recipe requires a full hour of your time, with 10 minutes to prep and 50 minutes to cook.
Recipe: Creamy Mushroom Risotto
Yorkshire Pudding
In the United Kingdom, Yorkshire pudding is a staple when serving roasted meats like prime rib. If you want a side dish that gives your meal that extra oomph, Yorkshire pudding may just be the answer. Not only do these fluffy, soufflé-like breads provide a great vessel for soaking up au jus or gravy, but the custardy insides also add a much-needed contrast to your meal. Done right, it's the crispy exterior of Yorkshire puddings that sets them apart — a perfect side dish for a soft, savory meat like prime rib.
Recipe: Yorkshire Pudding
Rosemary and Garlic Roasted Potatoes
No pairing is more classic than tender prime rib and crispy roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary and garlic. The two go together seamlessly, especially because they have different textures yet similar aromatics. In fact, garlic and rosemary are often used to create a crust on the juicy beef. Plus, roasted potatoes are one of the easier side dishes to make, with the only other mandatory ingredients being olive oil, parsley, salt, and pepper. Just put the potatoes in the oven while your prime rib rests.
Buttery Mushroom Polenta
While serving creamy polenta alongside prime rib is not a classic pairing, the two work very well together. Not only does polenta make a great substitute for mashed potatoes or risotto — especially if you're looking for something different — but it's also just as hearty, and craveable. When you add mushrooms to the dish, you have selected an ingredient that marries well with the two dishes. For the best flavor, serve the cremini mushroom-topped polenta with the prime rib nestled to the side. This allows the polenta to become a vessel that catches and absorbs the juices.
Recipe: Buttery Mushroom Polenta
Creamed Spinach
If you want a simple side dish that pairs well with the rich, savory flavor of prime rib, look no further than creamed spinach. In fact, this dish complements just about any cut of meat. But it goes especially well with salty prime rib when you let the cream in the dish thicken to a velvety texture. Plus, the earthy backdrop provided by fresh spinach balances out a rich piece of rare or medium rare prime rib without being overwhelmed by its assertiveness.
Recipe: Creamed Spinach
Air Fryer Carrot Fries
If potatoes aren't your thing, you may want to consider carrot fries instead, especially those that are made in the air fryer. Not only do you get crispy "fries," but you can do so with much less oil than you need if you fried the carrots the traditional way. Plus, carrots offer you and the other diners a nutritional punch that is packed with flavor. Adding carrot fries to the plate helps put a creative spin on your prime rib menu without sacrificing flavor.
Recipe: Air Fryer Carrot Fries
Lobster Mashed Potatoes With Beurre Bier Blanc Recipe
If you want to add a surf and turf vibe to your prime rib dinner, look no further than lobster mashed potatoes. While definitely decadent, these potatoes will elevate your menu and are ideal for any special occasion. You can even add a twist to the lobster mashed potatoes with witbier or hefeweizen beer. This addition to the dish provides tangy undertones that contrast well with the mellow tastes of the potatoes, lobster, and prime rib.
Recipe: Lobster Mashed Potatoes With Beurre Bier Blanc Recipe
Air Fryer Cauliflower Steak
Cauliflower is definitely having a moment with more and more people opting for its subtle flavors and low calories — especially when preparing calorie-rich dinners like those that center around prime rib. But not every cauliflower preparation looks appropriate on a plate. That's why a cauliflower steak is an ideal choice. Not only is it tasty, but the crisp texture and large cross-sections look well-suited next to an ample piece of prime rib. For a little extra zing, add red pepper or a swirl of sriracha. Or you can create a zippy homemade horseradish sauce for dipping both the cauliflower and the prime rib.
Recipe: Air Fryer Cauliflower Steak
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potato
If you've ever had a loaded sweet potato alongside one of Texas Roadhouse's freshly-cut steaks or even the prime rib, you already know how tasty the two are together. The rich sweetness of the sweet potato and the saltiness of the beef work together in perfect harmony. Luckily, it's a flavor you can recreate at home with ease. In fact, you can have this entire dish prepared in roughly an hour, all while the prime rib rests.
Simple Roasted Rutabaga
For those who want a starch alongside their prime rib but are tired of potatoes, a simple roasted rutabaga may be the perfect side dish. The neutral taste of this root vegetable balances out the fatty flavor of prime rib — even more so if it's well-seasoned. These veggies have a texture similar to potatoes but with far fewer calories. And, they are super easy to prepare. Just make sure to serve them immediately to ensure you get the best flavor and texture.
Recipe: Simple Roasted Rutabaga
Crispy Hasselback Potatoes
If you're someone who appreciates texture, you may want to consider crispy hasselback potatoes as a side dish for prime rib. Not only is this potato dish a classic pairing for beef, but its crispy exterior balances out the tender meat texture. Originating in Sweden, hasselback potatoes are a great way to improve a simple baked potato. Plus, the aesthetically pleasing potatoes will elevate your plate, making them an ideal side dish for holidays and other special occasions or celebrations.
Recipe: Crispy Hasselback Potatoes
Roasted Asparagus
Sometimes, a rich cut of meat like prime rib needs nothing more than a well-prepared vegetable. Roasted asparagus fits the bill. Seasoned with just olive oil and sea salt, the grassy, nutty undertones of the asparagus really shine through. It helps that roasted asparagus is incredibly simple to prepare, taking less than 20 minutes. If you want a little more tang or acidity, try a squeeze of lemon or create an easy hollandaise sauce or a béarnaise sauce.
Recipe: Roasted Asparagus
Copycat Ruth's Chris Au Gratin Potatoes
Au gratin potatoes are a French side dish that are often served alongside beef dishes like prime rib. Typically, these potatoes are made with sliced spuds and cheeses, but this copycat version of the dish found at Ruth's Chris Steak House uses diced potatoes — a technique that allows them to cook more quickly. Plus, this creamy side dish has a luxurious mouthfeel that goes well with the marbled, luxurious taste of prime rib.
Copycat LongHorn Steakhouse Mac and Cheese
If you're looking to create a comforting meal centered around your prime rib, mac and cheese might very well be the ideal accompaniment, especially if it's a copycat version of LongHorn's signature side. In fact, this version of mac and cheese ranks among the top side dishes at LongHorn, so you can't go wrong with a copycat version. This is a luscious and creamy mac and cheese that has just the right amount of crunch for texture — the perfect complement to succulent prime rib.
Kale Salad With Pears And Maple Pecans
While salad is always a good option to pair with prime rib, kale salad is a particularly well-suited accompaniment. Not only is the leafy green hearty, but kale also stands up well to the richness of beef. Plus, its mildly bitter taste helps to balance out the butteriness of prime rib. When you add in pears and maple-flavored pecans, you are left with a delicious medley that is particularly palate-pleasing, especially for a special occasion.
30-Minute Twice Baked Potatoes
Nothing is more traditional than a twice baked potato combined with a slab of juicy prime rib. Not only does this side dish offer an upscale potato option, but it also boasts a creamy texture and savory cheese blend that pairs exceptionally well with decadent meat. Plus, this side is easy to prepare yet high-end enough to hold its own alongside a roast. Your dinner guests will appreciate the luxurious, restaurant-style feel of prime rib and twice baked potatoes.
Recipe: 30-Minute Twice Baked Potatoes
Roasted Green Beans
Green beans can become an elegant side dish when prepared properly and with care, making them a nutritious and tasty side dish to serve with prime rib. The key is to use firm green beans with a moderate thickness. This way, the beans will hold up well under the heat of the oven. Ideally, when removed from the heat source, your beans will taste slightly charred, nutty, and earthy — a flavor profile that balances out the richness of prime rib. If you want to elevate the nuttiness, consider adding toasted almonds after the beans are done cooking or just toast the sesame seeds called for in this recipe.
Recipe: Roasted Green Beans
Sautéed Mushrooms
If you're a mushroom lover, you know that these earthy little gems bring a savory, umami flavor to just about any dish, including prime rib. Of course, how meaty your mushroom dish turns out, largely depends on the variety of mushroom you decide to use. Chestnut mushrooms are the best choice for this recipe. These mushrooms tend to have a nuttiness to them when cooked and are an upscale alternative to traditional button mushrooms commonly found in grocery stores. But you can use just about any mushroom you want in this recipe. Depending on what you have available in your local market, shiitake, crimini, maitake, and portabella all make good options.
Recipe: Sautéed Mushrooms
Sous Vide Mashed Potatoes
Sous vide is a French cooking method where food is vacuum sealed in a bag and cooked in a temperature-controlled bath. It's a relatively simple technique to master — and totally worth the effort. The end result is a creamy, potato-forward version of mashed potatoes that helps cut through the richness of prime rib. While this potato blend calls for rosemary, you can experiment with the herbs you like best or even use the same ones you use to season your beef for flavorful synergy.
Recipe: Sous Vide Mashed Potatoes
French Bistro Salad With Punchy Dijon Vinaigrette
Salads are a common addition to just about any menu, but not every salad can be served alongside prime rib and still make a statement. The good news is that a French bistro salad that contains hearty, leafy greens, chèvre, and tangy tarragon is interesting — and tasty — enough to keep your tastebuds tingling. In fact, there is so much to like about this salad. Even the dressing adds just the right amount of acidity you need to cut through the rich, buttery taste of prime rib. Plus, the toppings are filling enough that you could reasonably serve this salad as your only side dish and still feel satiated.
Creamy Mashed Cauliflower
If you like the texture of mashed potatoes, but want a lower-calorie option to accompany your prime rib, creamy mashed cauliflower is a good choice — especially when it's bathed in a rich, garlic butter sauce. The key to getting the best flavor is serving it as soon as it's ready. You can also amp up the flavor by replacing the parsley with toasted almonds. This step enhances the nuttiness of the cauliflower and adds a little texture. Overall, you can expect your creamy mashed cauliflower to look as elegant next to prime rib as a heaping scoop of mashed potatoes. Plus, it's a great vehicle for absorbing au jus.
Recipe: Creamy Mashed Cauliflower
Roasted Broccoli
Broccoli sometimes gets a bad rap. But when you roast it, you're able to get a nice crisp texture that tastes nutty and sweet — a far cry from the mushy vegetable that appears when you boil it. In fact, it's this crispiness and nuttiness that pairs so well with prime rib. You can even substitute frozen broccoli for fresh if you inadvertently leave it off of your grocery list. The only thing you need to do is cook it slightly longer. Overall, you can expect roasted broccoli to balance out the heaviness of the prime rib.
Recipe: Roasted Broccoli