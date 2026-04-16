How Bobby Flay Gets Juicy Corn On The Grill Every Time

Some backyard grill cooks put a lot of work into ensuring they master the meats for a good family barbecue. But the vegetables deserve some time and attention too. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay puts in the effort to make sure that when he grills corn on the cob, it will come out juicy and tasty every single time. One of Flay's biggest cooking tips is soaking the corn, in the husks, in water for about 15 to 20 minutes while the grill heats up.

"The moisture is going to help keep the corn nice and moist. You're going to get a little bit of the charred flavor from the corn, and all the natural sweetness of the corn is going to come out to the top. And you'll have a little caramelized flavor in there because you are cooking it directly on the grill," Flay said, as he explained the process in an episode from Food Network Boy Meets Grill, which Flay hosted from 2002 to 2007 (via Food Network's YouTube channel). If your corn has already been shucked, though, there is no need to soak the ears, but Flay suggests wrapping them in tin foil to keep in the moisture for grilled corn on the cob.