Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Chain Has The Better Deal On Ribs?

Nothing says barbecue more than a slab of smoky, tangy, and tender pork ribs. Generally less expensive than steak per pound, baby back and spare ribs offer a good overall value for a generous portion of tasty, fresh-off-the-grill meat. While Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse both serve BBQ ribs, Texas Roadhouse offers the better deal when it comes to price. In fact, a full rack of ribs at Texas Roadhouse costs around the same price as a half rack at Outback.

BBQ ribs come in different styles, including baby back, spare, and St. Louis Style. Baby back ribs are the most tender, fall-off-the-bone variety and are smaller in size, making them the easiest to eat. Meanwhile, spare ribs, cut from the belly of the pig, are larger, take longer to cook, and have more fat, which typically means more flavor. They are also generally less expensive than baby back ribs. St. Louis-style ribs are similar to spare ribs (fattier, larger), but are trimmed to remove cartilage and allow more even cooking.

Ribs are typically served or sold in the grocery store as a full rack or half rack. A full-rack of baby back ribs weighs approximately 1.5 to 2 pounds and consists of 10 to 13 ribs. This is usually described as enough to feed two people (or not, depending on your appetite). Ribs are best cooked for an extended time with low heat (low and slow) to deliver that melt-in-your-mouth, fall-of-the-bone meat, using the oven, smoker/grill, or slow-cooker.