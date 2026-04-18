This Popular McDonald's Breakfast Item Makes The Filet‑O‑Fish Even Better

Want to know why McDonald's hash browns are so delicious? Sure, crispy, fried spuds are always tasty, but like its fries, the chain cooks its hash browns in beef-flavored oil. This item is just as beloved for its texture as it is for its salty, savory taste: golden and crisp on the outside, fluffy and borderline creamy on the inside. As delicious as it is solo, diners have also been adding it to McDonald's sandwiches, like the Filet-O-Fish.

The chain's signature fish sandwich, composed of crispy Alaskan pollock, American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce on a steamed bun, has been charming seafood lovers since 1965. While it's balanced and satiating as-is, a hash brown can make it even tastier. It adds more crunch to the already-crisp fish, and the starchy center amplifies the cheese's tender, creamy reprieve. (You could add fries to the Filet-O-Fish instead, but it'll be messier, and the potato won't be as evenly distributed.)

This is hardly the first Filet-O-Fish hack out there — remember the Land, Air, and Sea sandwich, a towering union of beef, chicken, fish, and fixings? — and it's not even an out-of-the-blue pairing. It's sort of like portable fish and chips, a dish that has existed since at least the 1800s. Whether you spruce it up with malt vinegar or make it sweet with a smear of ketchup, the merit of this mashup only requires one bite to believe.