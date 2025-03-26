You Won't Miss McDonald's After Trying This Copycat Filet-O-Fish Recipe

The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich has been a classic from its very beginnings. The sandwich features a perfectly fried, golden brown square patty of whitefish (the fish has changed through the years) on a soft bun with a generous smear of tartar sauce and a slice of melted American cheese. While some snobs may turn up their noses at serving cheese with fish, anyone who has tasted a Filet-O-Fish knows that this sandwich falls outside of those culinary rules. In this recipe, from developer A.J. Forget, we seek to bring that same nostalgic experience to your home kitchen, showing you how to fry up a batch of these iconic sandwiches, with all the fixings.

Advertisement

The Filet-O-Fish sandwich made its McDonald's debut on Good Friday in 1962, in a competition between the McDonald's founder, Ray Kroc, and a McDonald's franchise owner by the name of Lou Groen. The goal was to create a product that would appeal to Catholic diners abstaining from red meat during Lent. Groen proposed a fried halibut sandwich to fill this menu gap, while Kroc had his eye on what he called a "hula burger," a grilled slice of pineapple with American cheese. The men staged a head-to-head sales competition at a McDonald's restaurant, and the Filet-O-Fish won handily (sales on the day were 350 to 6).

While you may have eaten this iconic sandwich many times — the recipe has stood for over 60 years now — there's nothing like bringing it home to your own kitchen, where you can make the little tweaks to perfect it for your palate.

Advertisement