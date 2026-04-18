Walmart Vs Aldi: Which Chain Has Cheaper Eggs?
If you feel the squeeze at checkout when you do your weekly grocery shopping, you're not alone. Most grocery prices have risen significantly post-pandemic. Fortunately, there's a bit of good news amid all the stories of ballooning food bills: egg prices have actually significantly decreased since skyrocketing in the spring of 2025. In fact, per NBC News, egg prices have dropped more than 30% on average between January 2025 and March 2026.
As these prices drop, you might want to take advantage of the comparatively cheap protein for a delicious breakfast or a tasty baked good. Between Walmart and Aldi, two of the largest grocery chains in the U.S., there's a clear choice for cheaper eggs: Aldi. In fact, in a survey of four types of eggs across six different locations, Aldi beat Walmart's price every time, though in many cases the difference was mere cents. Still, we may just have to add eggs to our list of things Aldi does better than Walmart.
Aldi provides a famously no-frills shopping experience. Most of its groceries come from private-label brands (meaning generic Aldi brands), and the stores don't have the bells and whistles that most grocers do, like a rewards program or licensed music on the radio. Basically, Aldi spends less money on the expensive parts of a normal supermarket and passes those cost savings on to the customers through items like eggs.
Aldi has the cheaper eggs in every comparison
There are a lot of different types of eggs out there — the most common difference is brown and white eggs, both of which are sold at Aldi and Walmart — so to draw a fair comparison, we looked at white eggs, cage-free brown eggs, certified humane brown eggs, and organic brown eggs (all large eggs sold in a dozen). We checked prices for these cartons in six cities across the country that have both a Walmart and an Aldi. States included New Jersey, Kentucky, Texas, California, New Hampshire, and Illinois.
In our survey, Aldi's large white eggs were typically $1.66 a dozen, though the price was somewhat lower at the California location. The large, cage-free brown eggs were generally $2.89 per dozen, this time with a slightly cheaper price in Texas. The certified humane eggs rang up at $3.85 a dozen in every location we checked, and the organic eggs cost $4.25 at all the locations, too.
All of Aldi's eggs are sold under in-house labels like Goldhen and Simply Nature. Most Aldi-brand products undergo extensive testing before they reach shelves, but the store can't exactly test eggs for taste and flavor the way it can for frozen dinners or canned soup. Per Aldi Reviewer, however, the store's eggs come from Rose Acre Farms, one of the country's largest egg producers.
Walmart's eggs are more expensive and don't always measure up
Walmart's dozen white eggs were $1.67 in all the locations we checked. The cage-free eggs came out to $2.96 a dozen, while the organic ones were $4.46. These eggs were all sold under Walmart's own Great Value and Marketside brands. Unlike Aldi, Walmart doesn't have a store brand that sells certified humane eggs. Instead, those are under name brands like Happy Egg Co. and Nellie's, depending on what region of the country you're in. Happy Eggs, in particular, aren't certified humane but are American Humane Certified, a less rigorous seal with lower standards for animal welfare.
At every location and for every egg type, Walmart came in with higher prices. These differences were sometimes small, such as a single cent between Aldi's $1.66 large white eggs and Walmart's $1.67 version. Others were significant: In all the locations we checked, Aldi charged $3.85 for certified humane eggs, while in some stores, Walmart charged a notably higher price of $5.96 a dozen.
An important note: Both stores generally offer better deals on eggs than other competing grocers. Even though the Nellie's eggs ($4.96 at the Walmart in Linden, New Jersey) are more expensive than Aldi's equivalent, they're still quite a bit cheaper than Nellie's at the nearby ShopRite, which cost $6.49. So, Walmart and Aldi shoppers can rest assured that in most cases, they're getting better egg prices than they would at most other stores.