Walmart Vs Aldi: Which Chain Has Cheaper Eggs?

If you feel the squeeze at checkout when you do your weekly grocery shopping, you're not alone. Most grocery prices have risen significantly post-pandemic. Fortunately, there's a bit of good news amid all the stories of ballooning food bills: egg prices have actually significantly decreased since skyrocketing in the spring of 2025. In fact, per NBC News, egg prices have dropped more than 30% on average between January 2025 and March 2026.

As these prices drop, you might want to take advantage of the comparatively cheap protein for a delicious breakfast or a tasty baked good. Between Walmart and Aldi, two of the largest grocery chains in the U.S., there's a clear choice for cheaper eggs: Aldi. In fact, in a survey of four types of eggs across six different locations, Aldi beat Walmart's price every time, though in many cases the difference was mere cents. Still, we may just have to add eggs to our list of things Aldi does better than Walmart.

Aldi provides a famously no-frills shopping experience. Most of its groceries come from private-label brands (meaning generic Aldi brands), and the stores don't have the bells and whistles that most grocers do, like a rewards program or licensed music on the radio. Basically, Aldi spends less money on the expensive parts of a normal supermarket and passes those cost savings on to the customers through items like eggs.