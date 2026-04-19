Why Has This Fan-Favorite Campbell's Soup Become So Rare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since Campbell's commercial debut in 1895, the canned soup brand has become one of the most recognizable in the United States. Over the course of its century-plus history, Campbell's has made some surprising items, mostly due to acquiring snack companies like Pepperidge Farms, but the core of the business has always been soup. Back in 1897, Campbell's pioneered condensed soup by removing most of the water before packing. The condensed soup could be sold in smaller cans, which helped the company save on materials and transport. Campbell's condensed soup may have been immortalized in Andy Warhol's 1962 painting, "Campbell's Soup Cans," but one classic variety has become scarce.

Lovers of Campbell's condensed New England clam chowder have been left puzzled by the longtime flavor's habitual absence. "I haven't been able to find it sold in stores in my area," wrote one Redditor in r/soup. "It's become a game of specifically looking for it when shopping." Unfortunately for condensed chowder enthusiasts, Campbell's has confirmed in a statement to Mashed that the soup was discontinued in 2025. "We found that consumers preferred this variety in a ready-to-serve format," a Campbell's spokesperson told Mashed in an email.

Indeed, Campbell's hasn't given up on clam chowder. The brand still sells Chunky New England and Manhattan clam chowders, as well as Campbell's Chunky Old Bay seasoned clam chowder. It also offers ready-to-serve New England clam chowder as part of its Campbell's Homestyle line.