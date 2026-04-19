Why Has This Fan-Favorite Campbell's Soup Become So Rare?
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Since Campbell's commercial debut in 1895, the canned soup brand has become one of the most recognizable in the United States. Over the course of its century-plus history, Campbell's has made some surprising items, mostly due to acquiring snack companies like Pepperidge Farms, but the core of the business has always been soup. Back in 1897, Campbell's pioneered condensed soup by removing most of the water before packing. The condensed soup could be sold in smaller cans, which helped the company save on materials and transport. Campbell's condensed soup may have been immortalized in Andy Warhol's 1962 painting, "Campbell's Soup Cans," but one classic variety has become scarce.
Lovers of Campbell's condensed New England clam chowder have been left puzzled by the longtime flavor's habitual absence. "I haven't been able to find it sold in stores in my area," wrote one Redditor in r/soup. "It's become a game of specifically looking for it when shopping." Unfortunately for condensed chowder enthusiasts, Campbell's has confirmed in a statement to Mashed that the soup was discontinued in 2025. "We found that consumers preferred this variety in a ready-to-serve format," a Campbell's spokesperson told Mashed in an email.
Indeed, Campbell's hasn't given up on clam chowder. The brand still sells Chunky New England and Manhattan clam chowders, as well as Campbell's Chunky Old Bay seasoned clam chowder. It also offers ready-to-serve New England clam chowder as part of its Campbell's Homestyle line.
What to do if you're craving Campbell's condensed New England clam chowder
Over time, condensed soup has lost popularity, and by the late 2010s, this slump called Campbell's future financial well-being into question. Since then, Campbell's has notably expanded its product line, and ready-to-eat soups are part of that shift. There are dozens of Chunky soup varieties, and New England clam chowder is one of the best Campbell's Chunky flavors.
If you're still looking for a condensed chowder replacement, there's good news: Bar Harbor Foods and Snow's both sell canned condensed New England clam chowder. When we ranked canned clam chowders from worst to best, Bar Harbor Foods and Snow's were some of the top brands we tried. Unfortunately, Campbell's Homestyle chowder didn't fare so well.
There's also an alternative within Campbell's product line, and it's an easy substitution. Campbell's still sells condensed cream of potato soup, which, according to one Reddit user on r/soup, "Is literally their clam chowder minus the clams" (there are slight differences in the ingredients). For an easy at-home replacement for the discontinued chowder, consider adding a can of chopped clams to the condensed cream of potato soup. In fact, mixing in extra clams is one of the ways to make canned clam chowder taste homemade.