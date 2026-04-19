Dolly Parton Could Eat This Food Every Day

Dolly Parton may be a music industry megastar and pop culture icon, but at her core, she's still a country girl with simple tastes. One of her favorite foods is a true example of this, and it's something she says she could eat every day in some capacity. For the Tennessee-born singer, the humble, versatile potato is a must-have in her daily diet.

Parton told Today.com, "I have to have something with potatoes" at some point each day. She went on to specifically mention baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, and the ever-present french fry as some of the ways she enjoys eating them.

This is far from Parton's first public profession of her love for potatoes. In 2022, she left TikTok in stitches over her potato-focused rant, where she blamed them for causing her to stray from every diet she's ever tried. She concluded with a simple declaration: "I never met a spud I didn't like." Parton has even shared her trick for how to get the most flavor out of potato casserole (she soaks the potatoes in a saltwater brine), as well as a mashed potato recipe packed with four kinds of dairy. Clearly, this is not a fleeting food fascination, but a lifelong passion project.