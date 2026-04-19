Dolly Parton Could Eat This Food Every Day
Dolly Parton may be a music industry megastar and pop culture icon, but at her core, she's still a country girl with simple tastes. One of her favorite foods is a true example of this, and it's something she says she could eat every day in some capacity. For the Tennessee-born singer, the humble, versatile potato is a must-have in her daily diet.
Parton told Today.com, "I have to have something with potatoes" at some point each day. She went on to specifically mention baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, and the ever-present french fry as some of the ways she enjoys eating them.
This is far from Parton's first public profession of her love for potatoes. In 2022, she left TikTok in stitches over her potato-focused rant, where she blamed them for causing her to stray from every diet she's ever tried. She concluded with a simple declaration: "I never met a spud I didn't like." Parton has even shared her trick for how to get the most flavor out of potato casserole (she soaks the potatoes in a saltwater brine), as well as a mashed potato recipe packed with four kinds of dairy. Clearly, this is not a fleeting food fascination, but a lifelong passion project.
There are so many ways to prepare potatoes
Although potatoes don't have the best reputation due to the less-than-healthy ways they are sometimes prepared, Dolly Parton is on relatively solid nutritional ground with her spud cravings. A single potato offers a significant dose of vitamins B6 and C, as well as notable amounts of manganese and potassium, among other beneficial minerals. Potatoes can also help control blood sugar, improve digestive health, and keep you full. However, it's worth noting that many of these benefits are overridden by common preparation methods, such as deep-frying or combining them with significant amounts of dairy or salt.
Fortunately for Parton and other potato lovers, there are near-limitless ways to prepare this tremendous tuber. Some great potato recipes to try when you need an easy side include hasselback potatoes, potatoes au gratin, and German potato salad, which can help change things up from your familiar baked, mashed, and fried options.
Potatoes' many forms and flavors are likely a part of why Parton has made the starchy veggie a fundamental part of her diet throughout her long and exciting life. It's a familiar comfort food for millions of people around the world, and it showcases how mega-celebrities have the same cravings as the rest of us.