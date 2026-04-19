For Better Banana Bread Follow This Rule With Your Eggs

Banana bread is one of the most beloved baked goods among beginners and pro bakers alike, and with good reason: It's flavorful, easy to customize, and simple to prepare. However, the basic recipe's simplicity means small changes can make a big difference in the final results. One of the rules for better banana bread involves allowing your eggs to come to room temperature before mixing and baking.

The temperature difference makes a big impact, particularly when the recipe involves creaming butter and sugar, as many banana bread recipes do. Ideally, the eggs would help trap the air bubbles within the creamed ingredients. However, cold eggs can stiffen the butter and collapse these delicate air pockets. This robs the cake of some potential rise as the bubbles expand in the baking process. This creates a coarser, less desirable texture.

This is true whether you're making an old family recipe or simply whipping up a loaf from our classic banana bread recipe, as well as other baked goods that use eggs. That's the reason many recipes explicitly call for room temperature eggs, including ones for souffles, sponge cakes, and meringues.