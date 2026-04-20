The Culver's Ordering Tip That Results In Crispier Food

Culver's has been a fan favorite since its founding in 1984, but having all those decades of success doesn't mean there aren't things it can improve upon. Of the many menu items you may want to consider skipping at Culver's, the fries have to be the most disappointing. Diners have complained that the fries tend to be soggy depending on the location, which isn't ideal for a restaurant known for its burgers. There is, however, a remarkably easy fix to this problem.

All it takes to salvage those fries is ordering them "extra crispy." The request is a life-changing Culver's hack that helps you get that tantalizing crunch in your fries. The tip was shared in a 2020 Reddit thread, with one commenter sharing that you can ask for anything that's cooked in the fryers to be made extra crispy. These days, you usually don't even have to treat it as a special request — "extra crispy" already appears as a customization option when you order Culver's online, albeit only with the fries.

A separate Reddit thread from 2025 shed light on how exactly Culver's gives your fries a boost in crispiness. Culver's employees explained that the fries are cooked in the fryer for 45 seconds longer to make them extra crispy; if the fries have already been pre-cooked, they're just dumped back into the fryer for the same amount of time. It's unclear if Culver's will do this for items like the Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp, but users have confirmed getting fries, onion rings, cheese curds, and chicken tenders done extra crispy.