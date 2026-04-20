Shady Things People May Have Forgot About McDonald's Founder Ray Kroc

McDonald's is one of the most popular and recognizable brands in the world. With over 44,000 locations around the globe, McDonald's reportedly serves food to more than 68 million people every single day. And to hear some tell it, all of that success can be traced back to the company's so-called founder, Ray Kroc.

Here's the untold truth of McDonald's, though: While Kroc technically founded the McDonald's Corporation, the restaurant was actually the brainchild of the McDonald brothers, Mac and Dick. The duo pioneered many practices that would go on to become the foundation of the American fast food industry. Then Kroc showed up with a vision for how to take the business to the next level — a vision that included taking over the restaurant chain himself, leaving the McDonalds without even their name to their name.

How Kroc muscled the McDonald family out of the business and worked to erase their legacy while promoting himself as the company's founder is just one of many stories about Kroc's shady dealings, professional and personal. You might love McDonald's as much as the man who's eaten a Big Mac every day for 50 years or count yourself among those who make it one of the most hated fast food chains in the U.S. Either way, once you know Kroc's story, you might see the Hamburglar in a whole new light.