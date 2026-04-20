14 Common Mistakes People Make When Baking Dinner Rolls

The perfect dinner rolls are light, fluffy, and flavorful — but so often, that's not how they turn out. And sure, there are ways to make store-bought dinner rolls taste homemade, but you'll never get quite the same results unless you roll up your sleeves and get to baking.

There are some common mistakes people make when baking dinner rolls that cause them to not live up to their full potential. If every time you try making your own rolls, they turn out dense, flat, or otherwise not as good as you want them to be, that's disappointing. But once you understand where you're going wrong, you can work out how to improve. As a food writer, I'm constantly thinking about recipes and working out how to make them better. I also used to run a micro-bakery, so I have hands-on experience working with dough and other baked goods. I made all of these mistakes before I learned how to avoid them.

Here are 14 common mistakes I've seen amateur bakers make with dinner rolls. Many of them seem small and insignificant, but they can make all the difference in the finished product. Of course, I won't just tell you where you're going wrong. I'll also explain what to do instead, so you can make perfect dinner rolls every time.