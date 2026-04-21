4 Types Of Food John Wayne Loved To Eat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Wayne, Hollywood's quintessential cowboy, had an appetite that matched his larger-than-life persona. He was happiest eating and drinking surrounded by good company. Charred grilled steaks (which he loved eating at a steakhouse called Gulliver's in Orange County) and red meats were his go-tos, along with Tex-Mex and Southern classics like cheese and chile casserole. His love for fishing and outdoor activities also extended to grilling a fresh catch. And while some may not have expected the rugged on-screen cowboy to have a sweet tooth, he enjoyed candy as well.

Like the drinks Wayne most enjoyed sipping, some of his best-loved foods became so as a result of the actor's frequent trips to Mexico. His favorite comfort dishes were as easily approachable as the big man himself. "My dad was a steak-and-potatoes man ... But he also ate fish, pork, and chicken," his son Ethan Wayne told Cowboys & Indians magazine in 2015. Over the years, several culinary creations have come to be associated with the "John Wayne" name. While the legendary actor may not have tried all of them, the number and variety of recipes — not to mention official cookbooks — he inspired is a testament to just how much the Duke savored his food and drink.