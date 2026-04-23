Clint Eastwood Has Been A Fan Of This Cuisine Since The '60s
For a generation (or three) of film buffs, there is perhaps no actor that represents quintessential Americana more than Clint Eastwood. The big screen icon starred in more than a dozen classic Western films and television shows throughout his career, inextricably tying him to a rugged outlaw image. But while his characters were cooking bare-boned meals over makeshift campfires, Eastwood himself was often enjoying more well-rounded — and worldly — fare. In fact, he may have been one of the earliest Hollywood stars to fall in love with a now-ubiquitous Japanese import: sushi.
Many of the foods that make up Eastwood's diet would be considered quite nutritious, including the seafood-heavy staple that he has reportedly been enjoying since the early days of his stardom. As the actor's biographer, Shawn Levy, revealed in a 2025 article, "He was touting the benefits of sushi" way back in the 1960s (via Fox News). Eastwood actually visited Tokyo to promote his TV series "Rawhide" in 1962. Since the first real-deal sushi bar didn't debut in the United States until around 1966, there's a possibility that the trip exposed the star to the delights of fish and rice. Hey, there's nothing like international travel to expand one's palate.
Health and nutrition are a big part of Clint Eastwood's love for Japanese cuisine
Clint Eastwood's passion for sushi has apparently spanned decades. According to a social media post, the star was a frequent visitor of Nami Sushi in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, the coastal town that he has long called home (and served as mayor of from 1986 to 1988). "My mother and sister operated Nami Sushi in Carmel for many years. A favorite among locals including Clint Eastwood (mom would run interference with the Japanese tourists), Betty White, Doris Day, Michael Nesmith, and others," shared Facebook user Chris Marr.
Although his son, Scott Eastwood, once told Men's Health that his "dad does not eat for pleasure," but rather for fuel, let's be honest: Sushi is delicious. Yet to his point, it also comes with plenty of health benefits. Between the inflammation-fighting fatty acids of fish, calcium and iron-rich sheets of seaweed (aka nori), and energy-boosting carbohydrates of rice, it's no wonder sushi is tied to health, longevity, and disease prevention.
As revealed by Eastwood's unique breakfast of choice, salmon and brown rice, sushi may not be the only Japanese-influenced dish in the actor's diet. Indeed, grilled fish and rice are two common components of a traditional breakfast in Japan. Given that salmon is high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals — while brown rice is rich in fiber and magnesium — Eastwood's other go-to meal also reflects his dedication to nutrition.