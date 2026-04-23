Clint Eastwood Has Been A Fan Of This Cuisine Since The '60s

For a generation (or three) of film buffs, there is perhaps no actor that represents quintessential Americana more than Clint Eastwood. The big screen icon starred in more than a dozen classic Western films and television shows throughout his career, inextricably tying him to a rugged outlaw image. But while his characters were cooking bare-boned meals over makeshift campfires, Eastwood himself was often enjoying more well-rounded — and worldly — fare. In fact, he may have been one of the earliest Hollywood stars to fall in love with a now-ubiquitous Japanese import: sushi.

Many of the foods that make up Eastwood's diet would be considered quite nutritious, including the seafood-heavy staple that he has reportedly been enjoying since the early days of his stardom. As the actor's biographer, Shawn Levy, revealed in a 2025 article, "He was touting the benefits of sushi" way back in the 1960s (via Fox News). Eastwood actually visited Tokyo to promote his TV series "Rawhide" in 1962. Since the first real-deal sushi bar didn't debut in the United States until around 1966, there's a possibility that the trip exposed the star to the delights of fish and rice. Hey, there's nothing like international travel to expand one's palate.