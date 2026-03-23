11 Foods Clint Eastwood Loves To Eat

Americans recognize Clint Eastwood as the tough hero in countless Spaghetti Western films. On the big screen, his sharp shooting skills, paired with his no-nonsense attitude, earned him a fearsome reputation. Given his rugged persona, you might expect Eastwood to eat a lot of big steaks, chicken wings, and ribs — while washing everything down with shot after shot of whiskey.

As it turns out, in real life, Eastwood is a reserved man with modest tastes. He's also a living reminder of how we should all be mindful of our physical and mental health if we want to reach our 90s. Eastwood is a big advocate of meditation, positive thinking, daily exercise, and eating for nutrients rather than for pleasure. As a result, his dietary habits are humble when compared to the opulent tastes of other celebrities.

So, what exactly does Clint Eastwood eat to stay so vibrant at age 95? Read on to learn about 11 foods he loves, and why all of us could benefit from incorporating them into our own diets.