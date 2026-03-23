11 Foods Clint Eastwood Loves To Eat
Americans recognize Clint Eastwood as the tough hero in countless Spaghetti Western films. On the big screen, his sharp shooting skills, paired with his no-nonsense attitude, earned him a fearsome reputation. Given his rugged persona, you might expect Eastwood to eat a lot of big steaks, chicken wings, and ribs — while washing everything down with shot after shot of whiskey.
As it turns out, in real life, Eastwood is a reserved man with modest tastes. He's also a living reminder of how we should all be mindful of our physical and mental health if we want to reach our 90s. Eastwood is a big advocate of meditation, positive thinking, daily exercise, and eating for nutrients rather than for pleasure. As a result, his dietary habits are humble when compared to the opulent tastes of other celebrities.
So, what exactly does Clint Eastwood eat to stay so vibrant at age 95? Read on to learn about 11 foods he loves, and why all of us could benefit from incorporating them into our own diets.
1. Salmon with brown rice
Here's the unique breakfast Clint Eastwood eats every morning: salmon with brown rice. While dishes like this are more common in the morning in other countries around the world, Americans are used to eggs, bacon, cereal, pancakes, toast, muffins, and other types of sweet treats. But you'll never catch Eastwood straying from this meal that others would consider having for lunch or dinner. It sets him up for a successful day because it's chock-full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and other vital nutrients. This steady supply of energy will help him avoid snacking or experiencing an energy crash a couple of hours later.
Some fans of Eastwood's learned about his breakfast routine from a profile that Men's Health published on his son, Scott, who explained that his father strictly views food as fuel for his body rather than something fun to play around with. Apparently, Eastwood isn't the only celebrity who eats this way. Victoria Beckham eats the same meal every day (grilled fish and veggies), according to her husband. Eastwood and Beckham would presumably get along swimmingly if they shared a breakfast together since they both enjoy reaping the benefits of fish.
While eating the same dish every day may sound like a nightmare to foodies, there's something freeing about this habit, too. Eastwood doesn't have to deal with the exhausting inner monologue of figuring out his weekly meal plan, wondering if he already has all of the ingredients he needs in the kitchen.
2. Chicken
Eastwood is all about lean protein. At lunch and dinner, you'll find him munching on some chicken breast, unless he's enjoying a plant-based dish. While Eastwood never swears off any type of food, beef and pork are not things that he often uses to fuel his body. The move helps to maintain his even cholesterol levels.
The beef and pork industries have been working hard to alleviate Americans' fear of saturated fats. However, the studies funded by those institutions feature extremely lean cuts of red meat that may not be available or affordable in grocery stores. Eastwood skips this confusion altogether. He clearly doesn't mess around with his health since he's lived to the ripe age of 95. Instead of debating between beef and pork, he keeps things simple with chicken breast. (The jury is still out on whether or not he enjoys lean cuts of turkey, though.)
Eastwood presumably steers clear of processed meats like sausages and cold cuts. While delicious, the sad reality is that they contain carcinogens that increase your chances of developing a wide range of health issues. If saying goodbye to hot dogs or Italian subs forever would make your quality of life spiral dramatically, don't worry. You can feel good about striking a more mindful balance, and doing your best to incorporate as many nutrients into your diet as possible.
3. Dark, leafy greens like spinach and kale
Clint Eastwood's diet can be simplified into two adjectives: lean and green. "Lean" covers his primary sources of protein as well as his portion sizes, while "green" denotes an abundance of dark, leafy greens. Spinach and kale are Eastwood's favorites, but there are plenty of options for those looking to follow his lead. Arugula, bok choy, collard greens, and mustard greens are a few.
Spinach can be included in lots of dishes because it has a mild flavor, whereas bok choy is spectacular in stir-fries and soups. Kale loses a lot of its signature bitterness with a quick massage or boil. We like to think that Eastwood has fallen in love with the trend of turning kale leaves into healthy chips in the oven.
One of the easiest ways to incorporate more leafy greens into your diet is by eating salads that aren't boring. This sweet kale salad recipe is loaded with antioxidants, thanks to the kale, green cabbage, shaved Brussels sprouts, broccoli slaw, and pepitas. The sweetness in the name comes from apples, dried cranberries, and your choice of honey or maple syrup in the dressing. The fun textures and flavors come together in a way that will make you feel rejuvenated after your first bite. If you're someone who'd rather mask the earthy flavor of dark, leafy greens, yummy smoothie recipes are your best defense. Bold fruits like bananas will ensure you don't even detect a hint of veggies.
4. Non-leafy greens like broccoli and asparagus
Dark, leafy greens have been in the nutritional spotlight for years due to increased understanding and interest in antioxidants. However, there are plenty of other green veggies that are equally beneficial. Two of Eastwood's favorite non-leafy greens are broccoli and asparagus.
A cup of chopped broccoli is only 31 calories, but it boasts benefits like 2 grams of fiber and 2.6 grams of protein. It also contains almost all of your daily recommended intake of vitamins C and K. Broccoli works wonders for decreasing your risk of cancer, improving your gut health, stabilizing your blood sugar levels, protecting your immune system, and more. On the other hand, a cup of asparagus is 40 calories and it contains 4.4 grams of protein, 3.6 grams of fiber, and a solid dose of folate, potassium, and vitamins C, K, A, and E. It shares broccoli's preventative qualities, and it could even help to lower your cholesterol and blood pressure.
Many folks have hang-ups about eating broccoli and other greens left over from childhood. The good news is that your parents weren't lying to you: Your taste buds really do change as you get older. If you struggled to eat enough veggies when you were younger, it's never too late to try again. You can try roasted broccoli or even cheesy baked asparagus if you need some extra convincing that these foods can be delicious.
5. Raw vegetables
Clint Eastwood makes sure he eats enough greens each day, but there's still plenty of room on his plate for other kinds of produce. He's also specifically touted the benefits of eating raw veggies.
As it turns out, some vegetables are more nutritious when eaten raw, as heat can damage key compounds, such as antioxidants and vitamins. Bell peppers, cucumbers, broccoli, beets, and carrots are among the veggies that folks should try to eat raw on a regular basis. Beets may be the most puzzling on this list, but dietitians say that shredding them finely is the key. In fact, if you chop or shred all of these raw ingredients, you could be well on your way toward a hearty and tasty salad. Whip up a simple dressing of extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs, and you'll have a gold mine of superfoods. Alternatively, you could return to the nostalgic veggie and dip trays of your childhood. For an extra dose of protein, healthy fats, and fiber, swap the ranch dressing for hummus.
While there are many benefits to eating raw vegetables, keep in mind that some are actually better for you when cooked. Some nutrients are easier to absorb once a plant's tough cell walls are softened by the heat of cooking. Mushrooms, tomatoes, and green beans are among them. But in general, don't stress too much about whether a veggie should be raw or cooked. Eating them in any state is always beneficial.
6. Antioxidant-rich fruits like blueberries, bananas, and grapes
There are people who believe that fruits are unhealthy because they contain too much sugar. Some folks — especially those who are diabetic — should certainly be mindful of how foods impact their blood sugar levels. However, it's also important to understand that fruits' natural sugars do not harm our bodies in the same way that highly processed, refined sugars do. You have even less to worry about if you eat the skin of the fruit, because the fiber in it helps slow down your digestion.
Clint Eastwood reportedly takes antioxidant supplements, and is a big fan of antioxidant-rich fruits. His personal favorites are blueberries, bananas, and grapes. Bananas are on the heartier end of the fruit spectrum, and they can really help you to feel full. Some of the many antioxidants present in bananas are flavonoids and amines, which help your body fight free radicals and keep everything running smoothly. Meanwhile, bananas' high levels of potassium protect your kidneys and heart.
Blueberries have been the darling of the wellness world for years because they're low on the glycemic index, and they can help prevent insulin sensitivity and diabetes. They're also packed with antioxidants called anthocyanins, which may be responsible for protecting the brain and muscles. Grapes also have high levels of anthocyanins, plus other important antioxidants like resveratrol and quercetin. As a result, eating grapes could lower your risk of developing cancer, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, eye problems, and other conditions.
7. Sushi
Once you know that Eastwood never strays from his breakfast of salmon and brown rice, it should come as no surprise to hear that he also enjoys sushi. Shawn Levy, the celebrity biographer behind "Clint: The Man and the Movies", shared in that book that Eastwood has been singing sushi's praises since the 1960s (via Fox News). If you look at life expectancy rates and other markers of health, you'll see that Japan has always hovered near the top. This may be due to the population's active lifestyle and heavy consumption of fish and plants. Eastwood has taken notes, and shifted his habits to mirror those of the Japanese.
When visiting a sushi restaurant in the U.S., you should know that the menu may have been adapted to cater to Americans' tastes. Just like people in China aren't actually eating orange chicken, the Philadelphia rolls prevalent in sushi restaurants in the U.S. aren't authentic. To get the health benefits of sushi, stick with nigiri (fresh seafood over rice) or classic rolls like salmon, tuna, rainbow, avocado, or vegetable.
Also note that there are certain types of otherwise healthy seafood that contain high levels of mercury that should give you pause. For this reason, swordfish, mackerel, and marlin rolls could end up doing more harm than good. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, eating lots of seafood containing high levels of mercury could lead to vision loss, muscle weakness, and impaired speech, hearing, and walking.
8. Stuffed Swiss chard
This entry is based on reports from folks who allegedly spotted Clint Eastwood out and about, rather than on a quote from the actor himself, so take it with a grain of salt. Apparently, while he was filming "Gran Torino" in Detroit back in 2008, Eastwood became a regular at a restaurant in Birmingham, Michigan. The restaurant is called Phoenicia, and it's still around today. And the dish that Eastwood allegedly ordered time and time again was stuffed Swiss chard filled with simple yet nourishing ingredients: chickpeas, rice, lemon, olive oil, and warm Lebanese spices.
Eastwood's penchant for dishes like these may have fueled the rumor that he is a vegetarian or vegan. That narrative has been swirling around the internet for decades, but it's all hearsay. It's clear that he eats tons of plant-based foods, but keep in mind that he has stated that he's a big fan of chicken and salmon. Still, Eastwood has lent his voice to the plant-based cause. He appeared in the 2022 documentary "Why On Earth", in which he discussed how vital plant-based diets are for the environment. He sets a good example for how to reduce consumption of animal products without going fully vegetarian or vegan. With great restaurants like Phoenicia around, it's easy to ditch meat — at least for one meal.
9. Pasta
Clint Eastwood is a notoriously private guy. He's not on social media, and he rarely participates in interviews. But in one he agreed to do with "Muscle & Fitness" in 1991, Eastwood listed pasta as one of his go-to foods (via Physical Culture Study). We know that Eastwood continues to be very active; he walks and plays golf for cardio, and he does strength training to protect his bones and preserve muscle mass. We can make an educated guess that, while he promotes portion control when it comes to carbohydrates, Eastwood probably still eats pasta to give himself energy.
Pasta has earned an unfair rap due to the giant carb scare that took off when the Atkins diet became popular, then resurfaced with the keto craze. Eastwood has never participated in fad diets because he knows that mindful portions of nutrient-dense foods paired with an active lifestyle is the tried-and-true way to thrive.
Fans unfortunately don't know what type of pasta Eastwood enjoys the most. However, given his penchant for brown rice in the morning, we can imagine that he might opt for whole grain varieties to stick to his preferred diet of minimally processed foods. A 2-ounce portion of whole wheat penne can give you 25% of your daily fiber, 8 grams of protein, and big doses of manganese, B vitamins, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and more. You can make any of these 35 penne recipes with whole grain penne.
10. The occasional treat
While it's true that Eastwood has an admirable dedication to nutrition, he's still human. Science backs the belief that food deprivation makes us more likely to engage in harmful eating habits. Anyone who's ever tried (and failed at) a restrictive diet doesn't need to see evidence to know that's a fact. That's why Eastwood allows himself to indulge every now and then. His philosophy is to eat for nutrition 90% of the time, and for fun 10% of the time.
The world may never know what Eastwood eats in that 10% window, but chances are high that his version of letting loose isn't even that wild. His distaste for processed foods means that he probably doesn't eat Little Debbie treats or Doritos. For those who want to indulge but still prioritize nutrition, some treats are certainly better than others. For example, a dark chocolate bar with chopped almonds can taste decadent, but still provide beneficial nutrients like antioxidants, minerals, and protective properties.
Eastwood has said that he avoids soda and other sugary treats, and that he does not believe in drinking to excess. But you may still spot him enjoying a glass of wine once in a while. His limitations give him something to look forward to, and his healthy habits lay the groundwork for responsible indulgence. It's a food philosophy that we can all learn from.
11. A Dirty Harry Burger at his restaurant every now and then
The only tidbit of information that we have about Clint Eastwood's cheat meals is that he loves a good burger. We also know that he enjoys eating at the restaurant he founded, Hog's Breath Inn in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. When Eastwood opened the restaurant in 1970, he wanted it to reflect his career. There's no denying that he will forever be a key figure in the Western genre. Therefore, the restaurant itself is inspired by saloons — but the environment is more elevated.
One dish that Eastwood orders from his restaurant is the simple but satisfying Dirty Harry Burger. According to the menu, the burger is a ½-pound, hand-formed patty of freshly-ground USDA prime chuck. It's charbroiled, then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The sourdough sesame seed ciabatta bun comes from a local bakery, so you know it's fresh.
In a 1978 video clip posted to the restaurant's Instagram account, Eastwood assembles a Dirty Harry while admitting that he ate too many for lunch the day before. He says he pounded back not two or three of these burgers, but a whopping seven — and that was just for lunch! If you can't make it out to California but want to enjoy a gourmet burger (or seven) in Eastwood's honor at home, try cooking your way through these 37 homemade burger recipes to find your new favorite.